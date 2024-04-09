Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul have today announced that the monster-collecting, deck-building roguelike Dicefolk will be rolling onto Switch later this year.

There's a dash of Pokémon in Dicefolk's creature catching, sure, but the combat system is far from anything that you would see Pikachu and co. pull off. As the name suggests, dice play a big part in this one, with your moves all being decided by what you roll. The added tactical layer comes from your ability to control both teams, so you'll have to think ahead to get the best match-up possible.

Dicefolk launched on Steam earlier this year and has since gone on to rack up a good number of 'Very Positive' reviews. There is no precise release date for the Switch just yet, though it looks to be the sort of game that will be right at home on the Nintendo hybrid (from the limited gameplay we've seen, that is).

Of course, no title like this is complete without a drama-filled story, which you can find out a little more about in the following information from the publishers:

Begin your quest in Dicefolk as a Chimera Summoner, encountering a myriad of formidable creatures that are recruitable to join your team. Cultivate connections and befriend powerful companions to accompany you on your journey. Keep in mind all of your Chimeras’ abilities to fully utilize your team’s strengths. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of strategic possibility for your journey feel endless. In Dicefolk’s vibrant world, humanity is on the brink of extinction thanks to Salem, a sorcerer who has ordered magical beasts called Chimeras to turn against all humans. Enter Alea, a young Dicefolk hero who learns she can use her powers to befriend Chimeras with the magic of her dice. With the knowledge of her new powers, Alea sets out on her quest to stop Salem and free her land from its grasp.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information on this one over the coming months.

What do you make of Dicefolk so far? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know in the comments.