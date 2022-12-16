Back in October, The Witcher Netflix series - loosely inspired by CD Projekt Red's video games - announced Henry Cavill (who plays the main character Geralt) would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

Not long after this, Cavill announced he would be reprising his role as Superman. Now, in a separate development, Cavill has officially been dropped by the DC Universe - with the new co-chairman James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad) announcing an overhaul to the Superman movies.

This has now got some fans of Cavill (and The Witcher) wondering if he could perhaps continue on as Geralt beyond Season 3.

Speaking to Variety, Netflix has confirmed Season 4 will be moving forward "unchanged". Netflix's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander also previously mentioned how The Witcher series is now committed to Liam Hemsworth as Geralt:

“Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt. There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re hugely optimistic about this. We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through.”

You can see Cavill's parting messages about Superman and The Witcher below:

Henry Cavill (via Netflix) “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Since Cavill announced he would be moving on from The Witcher, fans of the show have set up a petition on Change.org asking Netflix to replace the show's writers instead. The petition currently has more than 285,000 signatures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is now reportedly in talks with Amazon to star in and executive produce a series based on the tabletop miniatures game Warhammer 40,000.