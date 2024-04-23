Just when we thought we were out, The Pokémon Company drags us back in. We don't have room for another giant Pokémon plush and yet the 59-inch Slowpoke (which you might remember came to Japan back in 2021) has us wondering whether we could make just a little bit of space for this gentle giant.
Now, this one actually came to Pokémon Centers a few years back, but the upcoming restock means that all those who missed out now have a chance to pick one up.
We'll cut straight to the chase: he big. The Jumbo Slowpoke Plush is based on the 'mon's official Pokédex entry, meaning that he measures in at 59 x 29.5 x 25.6 inches. That's almost five feet of Slowpoke (or six bananas, if you're the Pokémon Twitter account).
As ever, this big boi comes with an equally big price tag and the latest jumbo plush will set you back an eye-watering $450 from the Pokémon Center website. To be fair, the very big, very round Spheal plush and the super fluffy Arcanine were the same price, so there's no need to be too shocked with this one. They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you five feet of huggable Slowpoke.
We're not going to try to convince you to drop all that money on a plush. That would be harsh. We'll just leave the following photos of the gentle giant here. Presented without comment.
While the plush has been out for a while now (it's still available on the European Pokémon Center), this North American restock isn't expected to ship until November 2024. Plenty of time to make room for him, when you think about it.
Has this little guy stolen your heart? Let us know in the comments.
I'm surprised that they didn't get LRG to ship these.
Wait, a plushie doll needs a Western release?
Make it bigger. Bigger until it reaches the heavens.
I thought that plush was already available...at least on the UK pokemon site. If I had the extra money (and room!) it would be between this one or Psyduck.
Also, I don't care much for Slowpoke, but if I had money (and space) to blow, I could be tempted by a giant Slowking (that is, the OG king, and not that Galarian monstrosity).
@Wolfleaf You are right - my mistake! 😅 I've tweaked the text to reflect this
Didn't know they had already made a life-size Slowpoke doll, love it and happy for those who got or will get it!
I recently asked my landlord if I could have a pet as I had lived in the flat for over 5 years and not trashed the place so I thought I could be trusted.
They said no so I'm getting the giant Altaria plush to make myself feel better haha.
