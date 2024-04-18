Apple's latest update for iOS and iPadOS has enabled something that the company would have most certainly preferred to keep under lock and key: the ability to download apps from outside the official App Store.
The change is a result of the Digital Markets Act in the EU, which is intended to enforce a fairer digital economy with better competition, although Apple has been staunchly against opening up its ecosystem for years. Currently, this change is only applicable in Europe, but it's possible that other global regions may follow suit at a later date.
Why is this notable? Well, it looks as though the first third-party app 'store', dubbed AltStore PAL, is now available to download with a small one-off fee (thanks, Phone Arena). This is particularly notable for Nintendo fans as one of the first apps available within AltStore PAL is, surprise surprise, a Nintendo emulator known as Delta.
The app is reportedly able to run games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, N64, Nintendo DS, and Sega Genesis. Riley Testut, one of the co-developers of AltStore and Delta itself, has been building emulators for more than a decade and says in a blog post that he is heavily inspired by the Smash Bros. community who, as Testut puts it, "keep fighting to play this 20-year-old game" despite controversial moves from Nintendo.
He states that Delta is more than just about emulators, however:
"This is about all the indie developers who’ve ever received a phone call telling them their app is rejected, but not telling them how to fix it; all the high schoolers who couldn’t release their app because it “wasn’t good enough”; all the startups who missed their launch dates due to Apple requesting yet another resubmission; all the users who think tech is boring now (it is) and assumes that’s just how it has to be (it doesn’t)."
So, AltStore PAL and Delta have now legally circumvented Apple's own app store to allow for a Nintendo emulator to operate on iOS devices. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo itself will have anything to say about it.
What do you make of the ability to download third-party app stores on iOS devices? Would you want to play emulators on your iPhone or iPad? Let us know with a comment.
[source rileytestut.com, via phonearena.com]
Comments 15
Not on the iPad, only on iOS
Nintendo Lawyers on stand by, launch in three.....two.....one....
Being able to to download apps from outside the official App Store should've been a thing from the start, baffling that it's happening only now on iOS and exclusively in Europe, so glad I have been using Android instead even though I've barely made use of such a possibility personally (and doubt I'll use it for emulators as it's much more comfortable to use those on PC for me)!
Very sad that this article left out the fact that Apple also chose to allow emulators on the App Store — and that change applies worldwide and includes iPads as well. Delta Emulator is now on the App Store, so you don't need to be in the EU with sideloading.
Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/delta-game-emulator/id1048524688
I've played delta on my US device with a developer mode exploit (it's very annoying to keep the app on your device so I no longer have it) it's a fantastic emulator from my limited experience, happy for the EU users who get to keep it permanently!
@sanderev I also wish it applied to iPads.
Fortunately, Apple chose to allow emulators worldwide — see my earlier comment — and I can confirm it worked for my family on a US-based iPad!
@solarwolf07 It's literally on the App Store now, so go ahead and go download it
I don't even want emulators on my handphone.
The Ninja Senshi from Nintendo will try to shutdown that emulator after reading this article.
@solarwolf07 What Roosader just said is correct - you can now get the app on the official App Store. The same great app without the inconvenience.
I tested it out last night, and I’m really impressed by this emulator. It ran every system great, touch screen controls felt good, and it worked with my backbone controller. I’ll be using this a lot, I think.
Not sure articles like this that draw attention to such things are helpful. Helps Nintendo to notice them and get them taken down.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Emulators are not illegal. Of course, any actual Nintendo stuff in them is walking a tightrope.
I'm actually an avid android user and have never 'misused' (if that is relevant) the freedom that I have that iOS users previously didn't. Can't say I am too chuffed to use emulators anywhere so this does not effect me. Suppose it's something for Nintendo to look out for and debate in the courts or the developer/producer of the app. I actually thought there were emulators already available on iOS.."Approved" already to be on their OS. Couldn't stand to play Ninty games on my phone or pad. Or ganes generally on them. I have previoulsy tried hard to like them being played on these formats too!
Outside the EU the app is available on apple’s own App Store and for free.
And it works wonderfully.
More research needed @Olliemar28. I mean I would expect at least a rudimentary knowledge of what you’re writing about.
I’m sure you’ll slap me down though.
And why would Nintendo have any case against this app? It’s not illegal in any way.
Olliemar28 wrote:
@Olliemar28 This is incorrect, the DMA has only enabled this on iOS. iPads are still beholden to the entirity of Apple's strict lock and key.
Also, and I can't believe this wasn't mentioned either, Delta has also been released for the rest of the world on the official App Store - https://apps.apple.com/app/delta-game-emulator/id1048524688
In any case, I'm a bit disappointed by the lack of coverage NL has given to the current situation of emulators in iOS. This isn't even the first emulator to be officially released for iOS. That title goes to iGBA, which was taken down by Apple for being a knockoff of the much older GBA4iOS (sources: https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/14/game-boy-emulator-in-app-store/, https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/15/apple-removes-igba-from-app-store/), and Bimmy, which was ultimately taken down by its own developer (source: https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/14/game-boy-emulator-in-app-store/)
Nintendo themselves doesn't even need to get involve, Apple themselves will get rid of it sooner or later. The reason why it's there was cause Apple had not caught it yet. Still good luck to that guy, hopefully his attempt to let the brokees play free games would last for a while before the pretend sad story happen.
