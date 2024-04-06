Update #2 [Sat 6th Apr, 2024 02:30 BST]:

Nintendo has now released the third wave of Princess Peach: Showtime! icons for Switch Online users. They'll set you back 10 Platinum Points each, with backgrounds and frames going for 5 Platinum Points. This new wave runs until 11th April, so get them while you can.

Update #1 [Fri 29th Mar, 2024 03:00 GMT]:

Nintendo has today rolled out the second wave of Princess Peach: Showtime! icons for Switch Online users. As usual, the icons cost 10 Platinum Points and the backgrounds and frames will set you back 5 Platinum Points. This latest wave will be available 4th April, with a third and fourth wave of these icons to follow.

Original article [Fri 22nd Mar, 2024 04:30 GMT]:

Nintendo is celebrating the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! this week. In the leadup to the game's launch it's released multiple trailers, a demo, and now to top it off it's added a new batch of icons to the 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the Switch Online service.

This time around you can claim eight icons featuring Princess Peach. This includes the multiple transformations she has in her new outing - from Swordfighter Peach to Mermaid Peach. The first wave of these icons, backgrounds and borders is available from now until 28th March. Here's a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icon Alerts' on social media:

There'll be an additional three waves after this, with a new wave update every Thursday. Wave 2 will kick off on 28th March and runs until 4th April, Wave 3 goes until 11th April, and the final wave ends on 18th April. Of course, to redeem these icons, you'll need to have Platinum Points.