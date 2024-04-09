Nintendo has released a new batch of "play and redeem" icons for Switch Online members and this time the focus is on Super Mario.

There are icons from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey. You'll be able to purchase the icons for 10 platinum points each and borders and backgrounds are priced at 5 platinum points each.

As highlighted by NSO Icons Alerts on social media, these icons will require to boot up these games before you can purchase them.

Just as a reminder all of these Play & Redeem icons require you to play the corresponding software three separate times in the last 30 days with at least 24 hours between each session.

Make sure to plan in advance if you want to claim any of these! — ឵឵NSO Icons Alerts (@IconsNSO) April 9, 2024

This current selection will be available until 15th April 2024, so be sure to grab them while you can. This follows multiple other "play and redeem" icon unlocks for Switch Online's missions and rewards.