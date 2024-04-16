If you've been wanting to try out the new 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway before you buy it, now you can. Developer Evening Star and publisher Private Division have released a demo on the Switch eShop which you can download for free and see what it's all about.
Private Division's head of business development Blake Rochkind added to this announcement how the team wanted to make sure as many people as possible could get their hands on this particular game because it's a title where "playing is believing".
Although Penny's Big Breakaway had some bugs at launch and was also capped at 30 frames per second on Switch, the developer released an update at the end of last month adding a new "performance mode", running at "60fps" in most of the game when docked. Here's part of our review about it:
"Penny’s Big Breakaway is a tremendous achievement by Evening Star, expertly combining tight controls, excellent level design, and a raft of creative ideas, all while throwing in a hefty dose of pure speed...Penny’s inaugural adventure has got it where it counts, and if you’re looking for a challenging, yet approachable new 3D platformer to add to your library, it doesn’t get much better than this."