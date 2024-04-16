Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

If you've been wanting to try out the new 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway before you buy it, now you can. Developer Evening Star and publisher Private Division have released a demo on the Switch eShop which you can download for free and see what it's all about.

Private Division's head of business development Blake Rochkind added to this announcement how the team wanted to make sure as many people as possible could get their hands on this particular game because it's a title where "playing is believing".

https://t.co/JHv3dMCVBG Having a demo for @PennysBigBreak was a big hobby horse of mine. This is a game where playing is believing, and we wanted to make sure as many people could get hands on as possible. This is @PrivateDivision ’s first ever bespoke demo! Big thanks to our partners @EveningStarStdo April 16, 2024

Although Penny's Big Breakaway had some bugs at launch and was also capped at 30 frames per second on Switch, the developer released an update at the end of last month adding a new "performance mode", running at "60fps" in most of the game when docked. Here's part of our review about it: