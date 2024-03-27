Update [Wed 27th Mar, 2024 05:30 GMT]:

Following an update for the PC version of Penny's Big Breakaway earlier this month, the same one (with some extras) has now arrived on the Nintendo Switch. It also adds "new performance and quality mode options" for Nintendo's system.

Developer Christian Whitehead has gone into a little more detail about what to expect from the performance in the Switch version of the game:

"Performance mode on switch will get you 60fps most of the game when docked, and a decent amount in handheld too. Some levels like VanillaTown will drop to 40/30fps in places where geometric density is high

"If you want to stay with a 100% locked experience, quality mode will give you 30fps as per the previous version, but now with the bonus of anti-aliasing"





This patch includes all the gameplay fixes deployed on Steam.



Original article [Wed 13th Mar, 2024 04:30 GMT]:

Evening Star's new 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway got off to a solid start when it arrived last month, but notably was capped at 30FPS. Fortunately, this is set to change in the next update, with developer Christian Whitehead confirming the upcoming console update will unlock the Switch frame rate.

This will allow players to choose between 30FPS and a 60FPS option. It will be similar to Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (which could mean this frame rate may not necessarily maintain silky-smooth performance), but it will at least be an option. This update will also add anti-aliasing to 30FPS.

A solid patcharoo is out on PC now, and will be on consoles pending approval! In particular Switch patch gets a video mode to unlock the framerate to 60 ala Bombrush, or adds Anti-Aliasing if you choose to stay locked. https://t.co/slAtOyFCpG March 12, 2024

The console version of the latest patch is awaiting "first party approvals" before it can go live. In meantime, here's a look at the latest PC patch notes, which should at least provide an idea of what to expect when the Switch update does arrive.

In brief, players can expect some fixes for Penny, YoYo, improvements and even some repairs (which include more fixes). Here's the full rundown via Steam (note patch notes may contain spoilers):

Penny's Big Breakaway v1.2 Patch Notes (PC)

Today, we released a patch that fixes several issues. It also includes updates and improvements to existing functions. Please make sure to update your game to the latest version. In lieu of the changes below, we will be resetting the leaderboards for 4-2. This patch introduces a fix to a bug that existed on this level which allowed players to skip a large portion of the level. We will continue to monitor the game for future fixes and patches, but in the meantime, thanks for playing Penny's Big Breakaway!



Penny has been practicing her performances! She will no longer…

Get stuck on wall ledges and other objects.



Infinitely fall to her death in the World’s Edge boss encounter.



Slide up slopes that aren’t the ground.



Get stuck in a temporary infinite skid.



Get disconnected from YoYo during Whirl.



Lose all momentum when starting a yoyo ride from a distance.



Infinitely tumble.



Lose all her velocity when transitioning from Dash to Ride after YoYo retraction.



Get stuck at the end of a zipline when holding Ride or Throw until released.

Furthermore, YoYo has been training and will…

Stop going through as many walls when thrown.



Now accelerate more consistently while swinging in higher frame rates.



Be correctly sized on the Zipline.



Ledge Grab on more surfaces.



Stop releasing Penny from Edge Grab too early.

We’ve also asked the denizens to do some repairs and upgrades in the world. Here’s what they’ve been working on…



IMPROVEMENTS:

Omitted video settings from cloud saves – they’re only stored locally now!



Added Fullscreen video option.



From now on, we will reset the global cycle timer when restarting or dropping out



Indicate all-time cleared Show Pieces/Dilemmas for a scene in Pause menu.



Added a quick restart feature to Time Attack – Just hold the top face button!



Made Gusto reset to max when dropping out in Time Attack.



Game elements will behave more deterministically when you’re navigating Time Attack (by using a consistent global random seed when restarting or dropping out).



Reminded the denizens to not start the timer until Penny leaves Start Platform in Time Attack.



Scrapbook photos will now be full screen when viewing in menu!



Added the ability to delete Scrapbook unlock progress.



Added Depth of Field video option.



Tinkered with the Turnstile so Penny is consistently launched from the intended release point.



Adjusted the Rolling Log to not cause tumble when impacting sloped surface.





REPAIRS: