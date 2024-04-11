Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Atlus has revealed a brand new trailer along with some fresh information for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance ahead of its expected release on 14th June, 2024.

What's particularly drawn our eye is the brand new form for the game's protagonist, which is accessible via the new 'Canon of Veangeance' story path. For those not caught up yet, Vengeance will feature two story paths: Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. The former is the original SMTV experience through and through, while the latter is unique to the new game and diverges drastically during the middle and later portions of the campaign.

The protagonist's new form is significantly different to the standard blue 'Nahobino' transformation we're used to seeing in SMTV. He wields a formidable looking sickle as a weapon, but otherwise, not much is known about this mysterious new look. For a glimpse of what it actually looks like, take a peek at the screenshots down below.

Vengeance will also feature a host of new demons designed by Masayuki Doi, resulting in over 270 different designs in total, including those found in the original title - phew! Additional enhancements have also been applied to exploration, with an entirely new Shinjuku ward area available in the parallel world of Da'at.

Vengeance was originally scheduled to launch on 21st June, but has since been moved forward to the 14th. No official reasoning was provided for this, but it's thought that the move will allow Atlus to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC expansion.