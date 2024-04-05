Following the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in February, Atlus has now released the second official trailer for the game.

In case you missed it, this will be the "definitive version" of Shin Megami Tensei V - featuring a brand new storyline, new locations, new demons to add to your team and new choices to make. Here's some additional PR:

"Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?"

The game's release date was also shifted last month from 21st June to 14th June 2024 (one week earlier). Anyone who has already pre-ordered a copy online doesn't have to worry, as the updated release date will be automatically adjusted.

Will you be adding this one to your Switch library? Let us know in the comments.

[source gematsu.com]