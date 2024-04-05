Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Following the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in February, Atlus has now released the second official trailer for the game.

In case you missed it, this will be the "definitive version" of Shin Megami Tensei V - featuring a brand new storyline, new locations, new demons to add to your team and new choices to make. Here's some additional PR:

"Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?"

The game's release date was also shifted last month from 21st June to 14th June 2024 (one week earlier). Anyone who has already pre-ordered a copy online doesn't have to worry, as the updated release date will be automatically adjusted.