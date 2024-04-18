Remember last year when the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum collaboration opened and we were all reminded why we can't have nice things? Expectedly, the museum's merch stand was immediately hit by a huge influx of customers, leaving the range sold out after just one day.

It was all a bit of a mess — made all the more shameful by the near-immediate influx of expensive online resales — however, now a selection of items in the collection has been made available once again, through the online Pokémon Center storefronts, this time.

The highly sought-after 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' TCG promo (arguably the most popular piece in the original release) is not included in this restock, though the Center is now home to a lot of nice pieces that many will have missed out on last year including prints, plushies, tote bags and more.





A selection of Pokémon × Van Gogh Museum products are back in stock at Pokémon Center. Shop merchandise featuring Pokémon in the style of Vincent van Gogh paintings:

Now, if last year is anything to go by then we would expect a good amount of this restock to sell out before long — some pieces are already gone — but if you were hoping to get your hands on a specific item previously, this is probably your best shot without having to wade through nasty resale price hikes. Good luck out there, Trainers.