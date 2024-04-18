Remember last year when the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum collaboration opened and we were all reminded why we can't have nice things? Expectedly, the museum's merch stand was immediately hit by a huge influx of customers, leaving the range sold out after just one day.
It was all a bit of a mess — made all the more shameful by the near-immediate influx of expensive online resales — however, now a selection of items in the collection has been made available once again, through the online Pokémon Center storefronts, this time.
The highly sought-after 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' TCG promo (arguably the most popular piece in the original release) is not included in this restock, though the Center is now home to a lot of nice pieces that many will have missed out on last year including prints, plushies, tote bags and more.
Now, if last year is anything to go by then we would expect a good amount of this restock to sell out before long — some pieces are already gone — but if you were hoping to get your hands on a specific item previously, this is probably your best shot without having to wade through nasty resale price hikes. Good luck out there, Trainers.