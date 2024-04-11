Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

As a part of yesterday's Triple-I Initiative showcase, PM Studios and Pathea Games announced that the sweet school management sim Let's School will be ringing the bell on Switch this summer.

This one launched on Steam last July and has since gone on to rack up thousands of 'Very Positive' reviews. In it, you take on the role of a school's headmaster, tasked with turning the establishment upside down in a new renovation process.

To do this, you will be constructing new buildings, hiring and training teachers, creating school clubs and generally managing the day-to-day running of operations. If you were a fan of something like Two Point Campus, this could well be up your street.

All of this is showcased in the new console trailer above, though we have also attached a handful of Switch screenshots so you can get a better taste of the visuals:

There is still no precise release date for this one just yet outside of 'Summer 2024', but we will be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.

