Hit indie deckbuilder Slay the Spire is getting a sequel, publisher and developer Megacrit has announced.

Named (appropriately) Slay the Spire 2, the game will be launching in Steam Early Access in 2025. Consoles have yet to be confirmed, but the first one eventually reached the Switch, so we can't see this one skipping out on the hybrid — or a future console.

Slay the Spire 2 was announced during today's Triple-i Initiative showcase, and while we only have this animated teaser to go on, that's more than enough for us — we're ready for the Spire to re-open.

We do have some screenshots from Steam, however, as well as an overview of the game. There will be new enemies, new slayers, and brand new cards and mechanics. Mega Crit is keeping its cards close to its chest for now, but we do know that Slay the Spire 2 "was completely rewritten from the ground up in a new game engine".

Slay the Spire is easily one of the best roguelike deckbuilders we've ever played, and if the sequel is even half as good as the first, then it'll be an all-timer. Let's hope a Nintendo console port will be coming next year after the Early Access period has passed.