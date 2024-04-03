Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

We are mere weeks away from the release of Square Enix's upcoming action RPG SaGa Emerald Beyond on 25th April, and there's some good news for those curious about this one as it has been announced that a free demo will be hitting the Switch eShop tomorrow (4th April).

The demo will be available from midnight local time and will give you a taste of what's in store for the next entry in the long-running series.

We're not exactly sure what the demo will entail, but we can expect to see at least some of the 17 worlds across which the game is set and hopefully a handful of the protagonists too. Square Enix does claim that Emerald Beyond has "the greatest number of branching plots of any game in the SaGa series," so there's every chance that the demo could be worth a couple of playthroughs.





The game first appeared in the September 2023 Nintendo Direct showcase before being given its April release date late last year. Square Enix has been busy sharing protagonist summary videos since this announcement, the latest of which introduced us to the 'Dismal King' Siugnas.