Following some other trailers today, Square Enix has now shared a new look at the upcoming RPG Switch release SaGa Emerald Beyond.

This title was first unveiled during Nintendo's September Direct Showcase last year and is the next major entry in the long-running SaGa series. Today's trailer puts the spotlight on 'The Dismal King' Siugnas, who has been forced from his throne. He also happens to be one of the game's six protagonists.

Below is the back story about this individual, courtesy of Square Enix:

"One of the protagonists - The Dismal King, forced from his throne. An immortal vampire and the Dismal King who rules Yomi, a world shrouded in darkness. After being removed from his throne by someone or something's betrayal, he awakes to find himself in Brighthome, a world where fallen warriors gather. He is recruited into the king’s band of warriors called the Generals and sent to fight in a chaotic battle against invaders. But how did he, an immortal, end up in a world where only the dead can go? Together with fellow members of the generals, he begins a journey to regain his abilities as the Dismal King."

When SaGa Emerald Beyond launches on 25th April 2024, players can look forward to venturing across 17 mysterious worlds and forging their own branching stories based on their choices and actions. There'll also be multiple endings and "countless" scenes to discover, ensuring a unique playthrough every time.