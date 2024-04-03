Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Remember that game where a bunch of high society people were slapping each other? Well, it's getting a local release on the Switch later this month.

Rose & Camellia Collection was previously revealed for Nintendo's hybrid system during some Japanese broadcasts and now it will be making its way across to the eShop in North America and Europe on 16th April 2024 for $19.99 (or your regional equivalent).

It includes "five distinct games" (R&C 1, 2, vs. La-Mulana, 3 and 4), a two-player versus mode, English and Japanese VO, and more than 30 characters to select from. Here's a bit about it from WayForward's PR:

"As Rose & Camellia Collection begins, young widow Reiko must prove herself worthy of leading the Tsubakikoji family by engaging in a time-honored noble pastime — a series of slap battles! This over-the-top inheritance dispute evolves into increasingly outlandish scenarios, including the "Death Queen Circuit" world tour, a battle against relentless solicitors, and a crossover with NIGORO's La-Mulana game series. As you cross hands with muscular maids, ghoulish spirits, stone-masked enforcers, and even a hulking mecha, you'll use Joy-Con motion controls or touch-screen swipes to smack some respect into your adversaries by slapping, dodging, feinting, and countering your way to victory! Complementing the single-player story mode is a competitive two-player local versus mode, in which one player controls one of the heroines and the other plays as one of their rivals."

If you would prefer a physical copy, Limited Run will be handling this - with more details about the hard copy version and its availability window to be revealed in the future.

Any interest in this collection when it arrives on Switch later this month? Tell us below.