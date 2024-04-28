Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

After an eShop release in 2022, Rogue Legacy 2 will be getting a Limited Run physical release for the Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for the standard and deluxe edition will open next week on 3rd May 2024. The standard version of the game is estimated to ship at some point in October 2024 and the deluxe edition will roll out in December 2024.

The deluxe edition comes with pins, stickers, art cards, sound track and a copy of the game.





When this roguelike first arrived on the Switch, we noted how it made the experience "bigger and better" than the first game with a wealth of content, a New Game Plus mode, and much more.

The final content update for the game went live in May last year - adding in new subclasses and modes: