Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai is back at it with a new "Grab Bag" video - this time discussing the "most incredible year for the game industry". In his own "personal opinion", it's 1986 - a year that marked the beginning of multiple major franchises, the arrival of the NES in Europe, and the origin of the legendary Konami code.

This particular year saw the birth of series like The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Quest, Metroid, and various other key franchises like Castlevania and Kid Icarus. As Sakurai notes, many of the series in his latest video feature in some way or form in Smash.

He goes on to mention how games also began to expand during this period - with new technologies providing a "big capacity boost" and "hardware and software" both making "truly remarkable progress" during this era. Sakurai briefly mentions the Pixar short "Luxo Jr." as well, which led to "the dawn of CG as a form of entertainment".

I captured a lot of footage for this one... [1986: The Year of Legend]In my opinion, 1986 was a truly amazing year for gaming. Just look at all the big titles that released in Japan that year!I captured a lot of footage for this one... pic.twitter.com/TvgvmJyIxo April 19, 2024

"The Year of Legend" (1986), according to Masahiro Sakurai:

The Legend of Zelda

Kunio-kun (River City)

Dragon Quest

Ganbare Goemon! (Mystical Ninja franchise)

Valkyrie no Boken

Metroid

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania

R.B.I Baseball

Kid Icarus

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Mysterious Murasame Castle

Ghosts 'n Goblins

Fist of the North Star

Zanac

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

TwinBee

Ninja Hattori-kun

Fantasy Zone

Relics

Slipheed

Daiva (Story 1-6)

Mighty Bomb Jack

The Genji and the Heiki Clans

Wonder Boy

Hudson's Adventure Island

Ikari Warrios

Gradius

Arkanoid

Rygar

Star Soldier

Salamander (Life Force)

Solomon's Key

OutRun

Xevious (Hidden Character)

Gradius (Konami Code)

Atlantis no Nazo

Taksehi no Chousenjou

Phew, that's quite the list! If this has got you in the mood for some retro gaming, you can always check out Nintendo's classic library of NES and Famicom games via the Switch Online service.

What would you say is the most incredible year in the history of video games? Leave your own thoughts in the comments section.