Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Masahiro Sakurai is back again with another YouTube video and this one is all about 'using parameters' to keep characters feeling fresh.

As expected, the legendary game designer touches on examples from Kirby and Smash Bros. to illustrate his point, though it was his explanation of "special attributes" in Smash Ultimate's DLC fighters that we found particularly interesting this time around.

It turns out that keeping each of the DLC fighters unique was a huge part of the expansion's development process. Sakurai explains that the team wanted to create a "broad spectrum" of fighters so that we could enjoy mashing their unique traits against each other — that explains why Joker can summon a Persona and Banjo has Gold Feather attacks, then.

Accompanied by a haunting image of the Smash Ultimate roster where only Mario is available, Sakurai concludes, "It's no fun if everyone's basically the same!" Heck, after picturing an alternate world where we can only main Mario, we'd have to agree.

It's another interesting take on game development, no doubt. Where will we get all of our Smash Bros. anecdotes from when the channel shuts up shop later this year, eh?