Believe it or not, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is going to be five years old this week - on Thursday 7th December, to be exact! Since its launch, which was already packed to the rafters with content, the game has been updated with free content and paid DLC via the Fighter Pass Volumes 1 and 2, which added a boatload of brand-new characters from iconic video game franchises.

To introduce each major character addition, CGI trailers were released with but one goal in mind: get you on board the hype train with a one-way ticket to Hypesville. Frankly, they all succeeded with ease, and choosing a favourite from the bunch is a much more difficult prospect than you might think.

But that's exactly what we're asking you to do today, dear reader. We'd like you to choose your favourite character reveal trailer for Smash Ultimate and we'll be posting the results a bit later in the week (along with our personal choices).

So who will it be? Will it be the one-two punch of Ken and Incineroar? The celebratory introduction of Sora? Or perhaps the bait-and-switch reveal of Banjo and Kazooie? Well, if you need a reminder of every character reveal trailer, the compilation below (thanks Gamespot!) should serve as a handy reference while you ponder this crucial decision.

What was your favourite character reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Inkling (Splatoon) Ridley (Metroid) Simon & Richter Belmont (Castlevania) King K. Rool (Donkey Kong) Isabelle (Animal Crossing) Piranha Plant (Super Mario) Ken & Incineroar (Street Fighter & Pokémon) Joker (Persona 5) Hero (Dragon Quest) Banjo & Kazooie (Banjo Kazooie) Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) Byleth (Fire Emblem) Min Min (ARMS) Steve (Minecraft) Sephiroth (Final Fantacy VII) Pyra & Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles) Kazuya (Tekken) Sora (Kingdom Hearts) What was your favourite character reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? (357 votes) Inkling (Splatoon) 2 % Ridley (Metroid) 4 % Simon & Richter Belmont (Castlevania) 5 % King K. Rool (Donkey Kong) 8 % Isabelle (Animal Crossing) 1 % Piranha Plant (Super Mario) 3 % Ken & Incineroar (Street Fighter & Pokémon) 1 % Joker (Persona 5) 6 % Hero (Dragon Quest) 2 % Banjo & Kazooie (Banjo Kazooie) 28 % Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) 2 % Byleth (Fire Emblem) 2 % Min Min (ARMS) 0% Steve (Minecraft) 4 % Sephiroth (Final Fantacy VII) 15 % Pyra & Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles) 6 % Kazuya (Tekken) 1 % Sora (Kingdom Hearts) 11 %

Once you've cast your vote, why not leave a comment to elaborate on your choice? What stood out in particular for you? Let us know.