Believe it or not, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is going to be five years old this week - on Thursday 7th December, to be exact! Since its launch, which was already packed to the rafters with content, the game has been updated with free content and paid DLC via the Fighter Pass Volumes 1 and 2, which added a boatload of brand-new characters from iconic video game franchises.
To introduce each major character addition, CGI trailers were released with but one goal in mind: get you on board the hype train with a one-way ticket to Hypesville. Frankly, they all succeeded with ease, and choosing a favourite from the bunch is a much more difficult prospect than you might think.
But that's exactly what we're asking you to do today, dear reader. We'd like you to choose your favourite character reveal trailer for Smash Ultimate and we'll be posting the results a bit later in the week (along with our personal choices).
So who will it be? Will it be the one-two punch of Ken and Incineroar? The celebratory introduction of Sora? Or perhaps the bait-and-switch reveal of Banjo and Kazooie? Well, if you need a reminder of every character reveal trailer, the compilation below (thanks Gamespot!) should serve as a handy reference while you ponder this crucial decision.
Once you've cast your vote, why not leave a comment to elaborate on your choice? What stood out in particular for you? Let us know.
Got to be Banjo, followed closely by Sora
If it's the reveal trailer itself I'd have to go with sephiroths, that one was insane
This is going to require some thought. Be right back.
as a Castlevania fan, I can't not vote for the Belmont one.
It's funny seeing that Luigi is just as frightened of the more gruesome gothic horrors as he is of the cartoony ghosts and Boos from his own game. Couldn't have picked a better concept for a trailer that introduces Castlevania to Smash Bros.
Gotta love that it's also a double reveal - TWO Belmonts for the price of one! How can that be beat?
Pyra and Mythra was the only one that had me jumping out of my seat, I had been waiting for a xenoblade 2 character for YEARS. Easily the peak of all the trailers for me.
Banjo & Kazooie. My brother and I were watching the Digital Event together at the mall, and we were speechless when that Jiggy showed up in the reveal trailer. One of my favorite E3 moments of all time.
Both the game Awards reveals blew my mind (Joker and Sephiroth.) But nothing compared to the brilliant K rook fake out, turning into it's actually really this time! Banjo and Kazooie was so unexpected, impossible and cool!!
Overall sora! It was so hype for me. So think he wins hype factor, but animation wise hero or sephy.
after playing xenoblade 2 though, pyra and mythra are my favorite.
Sephiroth might not be my favorite character that was added, but his trailer was the hypest *****.
Looking at the K. Rool and Banjo trailers
Both? Both. Both is good.
(Or the office “ they are the same picture “ meme, pick your poplin)
I refuse to vote for just ONE trailer from this poll. If I was allowed to choose more than one I would.
Despite not caring for Minecraft, Steve's trailer was pretty funny, King K Rool and Ridley I was just glad they finally made it in.
But I'm voting Piranha Plant just because the reveal cracked me up. lol
Smash Ultimate had a ton of great reveal trailers (with Simon/Richter, Sephiroth and Sora being personal favourites of mine)....but come on, it HAS to be Terry; an incredibly intricate love letter to the Neo Geo/SNK that truly feels unlike any trailer we've had before or since.
And the transition from the sprite to the 3D model?
ABSOLUTE PERFECTION
Favorite trailer was Sora.
Favorite characters were Banjo and Homura.
I wish I could vote for more, but Sephiroth has to take the cake for me. There were some trailers that got me really excited though:
-Simon/Richter
-K Rool
-Hero <3
-Banjo
-STEVE
Steves trailer in particular had no right being as good as it was
I'm not really into Castlevania that much but the Simon and Richter trailer was the winner in my book, that one was just really awesome to watch and the tie-in with Luigi was just perfect. The Sephiroth trailer was a close second for me.
Honestly though none of these trailers were bad. Every trailer had something going for them!
A close one between Pyra/Mythra and Sephiroth with the former taking the win because the trailer pretty much teased XC3.
I’m not like biased or anything so I’m gonna say, Sora!
Gotta be Isabelle bc it also announced a new animal crossing game
Banjo’s reveal was iconic. I really loved the reveal cycle for Smash Ultimate… even if I didn’t buy any of the DLC.
Sephiroth in terms of how the trailer was and the reaction to it in general.
(Bought all the DLC like the sucker I am, LOL)
I think Joker had the best trailer. That was such an awesome surprise, way to go Joker!
I know its technically Super Smash Bros U/3DS, but that Megaman reveal trailer blue my mind (pun intended). but for ultimate I would have to say toss up between Banjo and "Sephiroth!" *sung in the tune of one winged angel.
Steve. The realization that Minecraft was gonna be in smash was crazy, it was also and amazing trailer
Kazuya was my favourite. I found it hilarious him just keeping throwing fighters off the cliff (and Kirby at the end was cool!)
Voted for Terry Bogard because that chasedown for the invitation letter was by far the most entertaining trailer. Sephiroth was the most epic so that's a close second.
Banjo and Kazooie hands down.
Joker cause I really love Persona 5 and would have loved a Switch port
I mean we did eventually get a Switch port but at that point I already had played the original P5 and P5R so I didn't really care once the Switch port released
For this it's definitely King K. Rool. That had me shaking as much as the screen was shaking during the lead up to that. But my actual favourite trailer is "Everyone is Here". Nothing will be able to top the sheer emotion I felt seeing Pichu on the screen.
Sephiroth. Best trailer ever. It blew me away. Specially since I didnt see any leaks beforehand (I dont know if there were any).
Past Smash Bros games had trailers within the game in the movies section. I wish they would add the trailers in Ultimate.
Objectively the best, I'd have to go with Sephiroth. His reveal really showed the powerhouse that he is, was faithful to the source material, and was extremely unexpected on a very large state (TGAs). By the question posed is what is your favorite, and it's impossible for me not to pick Pyra & Mythra's reveal. My favorite characters nabbing a roster spot left me with pure ecstasy.
While the reveals for SSBU could never match the excitement and wonder of the OG ones, Banjo was a surprise, given the logistics, and very well done and one of characters I wanted in the game for forever.
Simon's is a close second. Even though he was my #1 most wanted character, his reveal wasn't exactly the best (way too obvious). And not to sound like a prude, but I thought the Luigi slaying was a bit too much. Still super cool. Shame Richter had to steal his spotlight though, but happy for Richter fans.
Of all time, I think Mega Man's was the coolest and my most favorite new character reveal trailer. I miss that warning sound before the reveal. The good old days for sure.
Does this poll mean a new character reveal is imminent!? Wart? Birdo? Waluigi? Waddle Dee? Paula?
