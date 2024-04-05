Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Nintendo yesterday dropped new details about the upcoming Switch release Endless Ocean Luminous, and now it's released a new ASMR-like video highlighting the "sights and sounds" of the game. This video is almost four minutes in length, and as you listen to it, you'll be able to hear all the sounds of the ocean, straight out of the game.

The game page for Endless Ocean is also live, with digital and physical pre-orders now available. This game is also part of Nintendo's voucher program (available in select regions), so if you have a voucher spare, you'll be able to get the game with it.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has released a video like this. It's previously done it for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As we previously noted, ASMR is an abbreviation for autonomous sensory meridian response and by definition is characterised by a static or tingling sensation on the skin.

ASMR videos on YouTube are designed to relax listeners with gentle, soothing and satisfying sounds.