Cast your minds back to February of this year and you might remember that Nintendo updated its Japanese website URL from 'nintendo.co.jp' to 'nintendo.com/jp'. Well, the Big N is continuing this trend with its European domains and has announced that the URLs for each website will be updated on 9th April 2024.

The update essentially aligns each domain into the same format, ensuring that each one starts with 'nintendo.com' before requiring users to input the specific regional abbreviations afterwards. So what does this look like in practice? Well, Nintendo UK has the answer over on X:

As Nintendo has stated, however, the old URLs will still work for the time being and will simply redirect to the new ones. The firm hasn't clarified how long it will allow this, but we'd wager you can still access the old URLs for the foreseeable future.

This news comes after Nintendo confirmed in 2022 that it would be merging its European subsidiaries into one big organisation. Whether this change to the websites is directly related is up in the air at the moment, but assuming everything progresses as indended for Nintendo, the merger should finalise in August 2024.

Are you bothered by this change at all? Do you think it means something more? Let us know your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.