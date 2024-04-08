Cast your minds back to February of this year and you might remember that Nintendo updated its Japanese website URL from 'nintendo.co.jp' to 'nintendo.com/jp'. Well, the Big N is continuing this trend with its European domains and has announced that the URLs for each website will be updated on 9th April 2024.
The update essentially aligns each domain into the same format, ensuring that each one starts with 'nintendo.com' before requiring users to input the specific regional abbreviations afterwards. So what does this look like in practice? Well, Nintendo UK has the answer over on X:
As Nintendo has stated, however, the old URLs will still work for the time being and will simply redirect to the new ones. The firm hasn't clarified how long it will allow this, but we'd wager you can still access the old URLs for the foreseeable future.
This news comes after Nintendo confirmed in 2022 that it would be merging its European subsidiaries into one big organisation. Whether this change to the websites is directly related is up in the air at the moment, but assuming everything progresses as indended for Nintendo, the merger should finalise in August 2024.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 14
My time has .com
http ? No https ??!!
@billiybob76
Nah, Nintendo skips Security.
Edit:
Whoops!
The info you're looking for can't be found!
You might want to try searching again or explore one of the links below
I want it now!
Why though? This is only confusing to users.
Just clicked on a couple of links in the embedded tweet and they are broken. They take you to nintendo.com/us/...
So
https://www.nintendo.com/us/it-ch/
Instead of
https://www.nintendo.com/it-ch/
Edit - actually https://www.nintendo.com/it-ch/ above takes you to us/it-ch. Odd
@billiybob76 - where are the http links? I can't see them in the tweet. All is coming up https for me
They will almost certainly never stop the old URLs from redirecting to the new ones. The costs of maintaining the old website URLs is barely anything for a company as big as Nintendo. Having someone else buy the addresses and potentially scam people would be vastly more damaging.
security is costing more and more. I understand the consolidation of domains.
Yes but what’s the framerate? We need to know these things…
It is good to see Nintendo trying to be a real multinational. They still are a bit too insular.
Next step is to truly expando to South América and Middle East.
Arabic and portuguese localizations are a must for Switch 2 games.
@sanderev How? It literally couldn't be simpler. The user goes to Nintendo.com and then it automatically redirects them to their local regions site.
@Rambler
I see them when I hover over the link (sorry for my bad english)
@billiybob76
You're right! I've just copied the link text to a notepad, and it states http. However if you click on them, the URL starts Https. I've no idea how that works.
Your English is fine, no need to apologise:-)
What? Still no website for Luxembourg!
I'm outraged nondikass!
Well, clearly they will be able to save money on storage space this way. Further, this changes nothing, and I don't see how the "local" URLs will ever disappear.
