Nintendo has announced that it has updated the URL for its Japanese website, meaning those who wish to pay a visit will need to hit an additional key on their physical/virutal keyboard (the horror!).

All jokes aside, the firm states that the change is down to "server environment improvements", though as pointed out by NintendoSoup, the change also brings the URL more in line with Nintendo's other official pages in North America and Southeast Asia.

So what does the change actually look like? Well, hold onto your butts; Nintendo has the answer...

Yes, the URL has simply changed from 'nintendo.co.jp' to 'nintendo.com/jp'. Hardly the most inconvenient change imaginable, we're sure you'll agree. Nintendo also states that users can still use the old URL and this will simply redirect for the foreseeable future.

So keep your tinfoil hats to the side, folks, this change probably doesn't indicate any major announcements or updates for the time being. This is as mundane as it gets.

Do you visit the Nintendo Japan website often? Let us know your thoughts on the URL change with a comment down below.