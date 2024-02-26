Nintendo has announced that it has updated the URL for its Japanese website, meaning those who wish to pay a visit will need to hit an additional key on their physical/virutal keyboard (the horror!).
All jokes aside, the firm states that the change is down to "server environment improvements", though as pointed out by NintendoSoup, the change also brings the URL more in line with Nintendo's other official pages in North America and Southeast Asia.
So what does the change actually look like? Well, hold onto your butts; Nintendo has the answer...
Yes, the URL has simply changed from 'nintendo.co.jp' to 'nintendo.com/jp'. Hardly the most inconvenient change imaginable, we're sure you'll agree. Nintendo also states that users can still use the old URL and this will simply redirect for the foreseeable future.
So keep your tinfoil hats to the side, folks, this change probably doesn't indicate any major announcements or updates for the time being. This is as mundane as it gets.
Do you visit the Nintendo Japan website often? Let us know your thoughts on the URL change with a comment down below.
I hope that the n64-era game sites are still online.
Just casually confirmed the Nintendo Slash
@nukatha Luckily seems to be the case since this page (https://www.nintendo.co.jp/n01/n64/software/nus_p_nmqj/game/chara/page02.html) still works for example!
@Hoshiko Nintendo Slash U!
So they've added an 'M'.
Which is letter number 3 in 'com'.
Hmmm.
What could M3 possibly signify?
It's a actually two additional key presses. There is an 'm' and a '/' to enter.
Finally, Nintendo is trying to not be an insular company.
Now I just expect that NoA start to tell people that there is no "NoJ", but NCL instead. Even Reggie said NCL, but we still see people calling "NoJ", lol.
@gcunit Surely it means Metroid: Other M trilogy collection (including two brand new Other M games!) is just over the horizon
@Reiditandweep I daren't even speak of such dreams for fear the light of day causes them to decay before they can grow.
Inflation everywhere these days.
New wave race confirmed 😆
This is definitely the final key needed to confirm the possible rumor that the Switch 2 will be revealed soon within the next 3 years
@Nintyname
There's one additional key press, as the second "." has been replaced by the "/"
If I had to guess, they probably just wanted it all under one domain, so in order to keep Japanese websites separate, they use a slash to say "this is part of the domain". It could also just be a formality idk
