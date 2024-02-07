Nintendo has finally announced brand new dates for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Splatoon 3 World Championships, which were both originally meant to take place at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo.

Nintendo shared the new dates on Twitter, with the championships for both games now taking place on 13th April (for Splatoon 3) and 14th April 2024 (for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). The events will be streamed, with Nintendo to announce details later on.





Previously delayed from December 2023, these events will now take place on 4/13 and 4/14 in Japan. Stay tuned for livestream details! Announcing the rescheduled #Splatoon3 World Championship 2024 and #MarioKart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024!Previously delayed from December 2023, these events will now take place on 4/13 and 4/14 in Japan. Stay tuned for livestream details! pic.twitter.com/T9T1KUE80k February 7, 2024

The original championships were postponed back in December 2023 after Nintendo cancelled Nintendo Live 2024, citing safety concerns. The planned Zelda and Splatoon concerts, which were also due to take place at the event, have also recently been rescheduled.

You'll be able to watch both of those on the official Nintendo YouTube Channel, with The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert taking place at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT on 9th February, and the Splatoon 3 concert on 10th February.