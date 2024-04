Ahead of the return of the 2004 GameCube hit Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Nintendo has taken to social media to introduce the cast of characters.

If you've not played the game before, or just need a refresher - this should at least give you an idea about each character that joins Mario's adventure. Here's the full rundown:

"Nintendo: Introducing Mario’s paper partners! Get to know them all before #PaperMario: The Thousand-Year Door launches on #NintendoSwitch 23/05."

Goombella

Koops

Madame Flurrie

Yoshi

Vivian

Admiral Bobbery