The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

What They Don’t Sea (LearnDistrict, 29th Mar, $4.99) - Explore a wonderful mix of beautiful and creepy environments, with drops of humor delivered by charming underwater creatures in this oceanic adventure! As a marine researcher with the Rachel Carson Research Organization, you have been sent to collect samples of a new species of algae for an alternative energy project. Explore the depths of the ocean but be sure to watch your air levels! Friendly creatures like Bean, the jellyfish weapons dealer, will help prepare you for the … not-so-friendly creatures along your journey. What They Don't Sea was created by Team Atlantis, a group of middle school girls who won the grand prize at the 2019 Girls Make Games Demo Day competition.

Switch eShop - New Releases

7 Days Heroes (Dolores Ent., 29th Mar, $7.99) - MAI, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, has gone rogue and is turning the entire population into zombies. Only three heroes with special abilities and their faithful dog can stop it. "7 Days Heroes" is a retro-styled 2D platformer in which you control up to 4 different characters, each with their unique abilities. Collect weapons and items with every character and aim for the goal. Enjoy the adventure on 30 stages in all 7 areas!

Alien Invasion (Sabec, 29th Mar, $9.99) - The goal of the game is to blast the alien forces and get the highest score possible with your three lives. The tougher the enemy is to destroy, the greater the chance they will drop a valuable power-up. Collect them to help fight off the alien vermin and earn yourself the highest score.

The power-ups can be a one-shot event or a timed event. There are FOUR different powerful items to collect, Triple Shot, Single Beam Shot, Shield and Slow Time. If you destroy the Command ship, you’ll be awarded a random point value between 100 and 500 points. The difficulty ramps up quickly with the infestation’s relentless attack intensifying as time progresses.

Arcade Archives VOLFIED (HAMSTER, 28th Mar, $7.99) - "VOLFIED" is a line-drawing action puzzle game released by TAITO in 1989. Pilot the Monotros to drive out the aliens from your home world using the ship’s laser to take back the captured territory. Retake 80% of a stage to win, but be careful the enemies do not come into contact with your ship or incomplete lines while your barrier is off.

Botany Manor (Whitethorn Games, 9th Apr, TBA) - Welcome to Botany Manor, a stately home in 19th century England. You play as its inhabitant Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. Explore your house and gardens, filled with botanical research, to figure out the ideal habitat for a collection of forgotten flora. Grow each plant to discover the mysterious qualities they hold…

Bubble Bunny (Kistler Studios, 29th Mar, $1.99) - Bubble bunny is a puzzle three match game where you shoot bubbles and match three of the same kind or more to pop them und solve the puzzle. Different level goals and over 99 levels makes the game diverse and interesting to play.

Bungee Run (Entity3, 30th Mar, $0.99) - Take on the bungee run! Collect helpers as you avoid obstacles and try to reach the end of the run! Miss the helps and feel the force of the bungee pull you back! Can you beat the run!

Cats Organized Neatly (DU&I UG, 4th Apr, $2.99) - So, you have decided to become a crazy cat person. Or you just like cats? If that’s the case you are definitely at the right place! Because we have cats! 30 of them to be exact. They come in all shapes and sizes and… we’ve kinda lost track of all of them. If you could take some time and just help us organize the little ones. Just pick them up and place them on the grid over there. And don’t worry, they won’t bite even if you rotate them a bit.

Colony Defense – The Ultimate Minimalist Tower Base Defense Game (McPeppergames, 4th Apr, $9.98) - In COLONY DEFENSE we have combined classic strategy games with puzzle logic and removed all unnecessary complex elements. Combined with tactics and planning, this creates a unique, fascinating gaming experience. A very addictive one! Will you stand up to the overwhelming number of attacking aliens and successfully defend the space colonies? Can you do it without using heavy special weapons, or will you bomb the battlefield

Cosmic Hare (Insert Coin, 6th Apr, $3.99) - Your fellow rabbits don't have any plans for the night. They're all about stargazing and occasionally hopping over one another. Which one is the last one to go home? Cosmic Hare is a casual puzzle game based on the classic board game ‘Peg Solitaire’: Pieces can be moved by jumping over adjacent pieces, and the goal is to remove all but the last piece from the board. In this version the pieces come to life as adorable rabbits, and the board expands to a multidimensional universe with rules of its own for you to discover.

CrashOut Xtreme (SOFT SOURCE, 4th Apr, $9.99) - Crashout Xtreme is a casual arcade game with a unique combination of nostalgic and classic gameplay. Break the blocks using the bat and ball with a new and fresh design. Various gameplay experiences await with power-ups and challenging enemies

Deadland Chronicles (DEMENCI, 4th Apr, $7.99) - Get ready for a thrilling ride in Deadland Chronicles, a fast-paced 2D cartoon-style game that pits you against hordes of relentless zombies threatening to derail the train! As a fearless hero, your mission is clear: fight back the undead menace and clear the tracks to keep the train rolling. In Deadland Chronicles, players must strategically deploy a variety of fighters using powerful cards to fend off waves of zombies. With each level presenting new challenges, you'll need to think on your feet and make split-second decisions to survive. Unlock and upgrade a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and strengths, using internal points earned through gameplay. From fearless warriors to cunning tacticians, assemble your ultimate team to combat the zombie invasion and secure the safety of the passengers aboard the train. But beware, the undead won't go down without a fight!

Devil’s Calling (IceTorch, 5th Apr, $4.99) - He took everything from you. He destroyed your family and cursed you with eternal suffering. And now, after you signed the pact with the devil, it’s your turn to settle the score with The Bad Man. Your house, once full of family life, is now a terrifying place where hideous horrors roam. Your only chance is to find several artifacts which are needed to complete the sacred ritual. Only then will you be able to find and destroy The Bad Man.

Doll Explorer (Waku Waku, 4th Apr, $10.99) - There was once said to be an untrodden dungeon housing a vast treasure of silver and gold. Any being who dared set foot in this underground labyrinth, filled since ancient times with poisonous gasses and demons, would succumb within a single minute. When witch Tia, who had previously fallen on hard times and given up her home, schemes to claim the dungeon's riches and buy back her abode, she encounters a hellhound who calls herself the demon queen. Tia borrows the queen's body, and, alongside the magical lifeform Doll, ventures forth into peril. Thus begins the adventures of the unlikely trio: witch Tia, magical lifeform Doll, and demon queen Lilith.

Find Room 96 (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 6th Apr, $4.29) - On floor 0 you will be presented with an area to study the layout of objects. The timer will start once you are ready to play. The correct decision will move you up a floor and the incorrect decision will reset you back to the beginning. Observation is key. The timer will start once you are ready to play. The correct decision will move you up a floor and the incorrect decision will reset you back to the beginning. Observation is key. If you don't find anomalies, choose the elevator that states no anomalies otherwise choose the elevator that states confirm anomalies.

Fire Race (GAME NACIONAL, 6th Apr, $4.99) - Fire Race is a racing game that demands precision! Embark on a world tour, competing to secure the first-place while navigating banana peels, piles of sand, dangerous ice stalactites, and much more! Looking for an extra challenge? Attempt to collect all the items and complete special quests in each level! Although the path is challenging, a dose of power-ups can make all the difference. Utilize them to confront opponents and secure your victory!

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft, 3rd Apr, $7.99) - Welcome to Venaris, a small planetary system where an underground criminal organization known only as the Syndicate continuously terrorizes citizens while the corrupt planetary administration is ineffective at bringing the organization down. Three skilled individuals have now decided to take matters into their own hands! Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris is a top-down vertical shoot’em up where choices presented in certain stages drastically alter the way the narrative unfolds. With multiple paths, unique content for each pilot you choose, specific tasks to complete, procedurally generated levels and unpredictable enemy attack patterns across 10 stages, Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris offers a wealth of replay value as you explore its narrative possibilities!

Freedom Planet 2 (Marvelous (XSEED), 4th Apr, $22.49) - Return to the vibrant world of Avalice to battle an ancient threat in the long-awaited sequel to the surprise indie action-platformer hit, Freedom Planet. In the years since the events of the original game, our three heroines have refined their signature abilities, making them more formidable than ever before. Take advantage of Lilac’s speed with her Dragon Boost, reach new heights with Carol’s Jump Disc or motorcycle, or take a more measured approach with Milla’s shield. And all-new playable character Neera won’t be left out in the cold, as she can use her powerful Frost Arts to punish foes. - Read our Freedom Planet 2 review

Frowntown (Elushis, 2nd Apr, $9.74) - Dive into "Frowntown," a light-hearted Life-Sim style comedy RPG. You've quit your day job to chase a dream that's as daunting as it is exciting: becoming a stand-up comedian in a city where laughs are both the challenge and the reward. "Frowntown" isn't about saving the world; it's about saving your evening with a good set.

Hair Dye (QubicGames, 5th Apr) - Make crazy hairstyles, mix colors and dye hair in different ways! Your hair salon has tons of customers waiting for your unique services. Trim the hair according to the shape of your choice and apply the paint however you want! No hair salon experience is complete without a nice wash. Apply shampoo to the client's hair and then rinse everything out. This way you will get rid of excess paint and see the first effect of your work! It's time for the finishing touches. Choose the hairstyle you want, such as braids or straighten hair with a straightener, and apply beautiful embellishments for your client to increase the WOW effect!

Heisting (QubicGames, 5th Apr, $4.99) - You are a masterful thief who embarks on a stealing spree across the world's most luxurious museums, galleries, and banks! Gather your crew of robbers and devise the perfect plan as you progress through increasingly difficult levels. If things go wrong, and believe us, they will, it will be up to your skills to shoot your way out to safety. Choose your upgrades carefully, as they could be the difference between a big payday and a messy failure. As you progress, you will need to convince more robbers to join your gang and help you with your heists. In order for the heist to be completed, you will need to steal everything in your sight. You will encounter different enemies who will try to prevent you from taking your loot, and you'll need to adapt a unique strategy to get around each one of them.

Hole io & Paper io 2 (QubicGames, 6th Apr, $7.99) - Get ready for the thrilling gaming experience and endless hours of entertainment! Hole io - Grow by swallowing everything in front of you, whether it be garbage cans, fire hydrants or cars. Get large enough to consume even bigger objects or other players. Eat until nothing and no one is standing in your way! Paper io 2 - Paint the map in your own color, eliminate your opponents, get the highest score and take over the Paper io world. Compete in a fierce battle and become a champion! Simple entertainment can be the most addictive!

INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo “Leave Your Inazuma Mark on the World!” (Level-5, 28th Mar, Free) - Beta testing for the latest entry in the "Inazuma Eleven" series is about to begin! Not only can you enjoy a solitary game with "1P Match," but you can also face off against friends and players from all over the world in an "Online Match" or even hop into "Story Mode" to experience the beginning of the story! You can even train the players you take into these competitions, so let the heated preliminary matches commence!

Jigsaw Puzzle Nature (Ultimate Games, 29th Mar, $4.99) - Welcome to the realm of Jigsaw Nature, where relaxation meets challenge in a delightful fusion of nature's beauty and cunning foxes. Experience the ultimate relaxation through the art of assembling intricate jigsaw puzzles, each a picturesque window into the wilderness. 30 Unique Jigsaws: Embark on a soothing journey through the untamed beauty of nature with 30 meticulously crafted jigsaw puzzles. From lush forests to enchanting lakeshores, every piece unveils a stunning facet of the natural world. Immersive Graphics: Marvel at the breathtaking beauty of the outdoors, captured in high-definition imagery. Every puzzle is a canvas, waiting for your touch to bring it to life. Relaxing Music: Immerse yourself in a peaceful atmosphere with the game's relaxing soundtrack. Let the soothing music transport you to a state of calm as you work on your puzzles.

Kitchen Crisis (Team Samoyed, 5th Apr, $14.99) - Dire consequences await those who fail to cook to the best of their abilities. Characters automatically cook in the order of the recipe, and no further actions are required from the player. But beware, cooking will stop without proper kitchen appliances! Challenging recipes create more powerful effects while you aquire a higher difficulty rating. Use your judgment to decide which recipes you can handle.

Korean Rail Driving Tour – LRT Uijeongbu (14Dimension, 4th Apr, $29.99) - This game is a railroad simulation game that allows you to experience actual railroad operation based on video footage of the driving direction of an actual train. Anyone can enjoy the feeling of being a train driver just by operating the accelerator and brakes.

Kudzu (8 Bit Legit, 5th Apr, $4.99) - Take control of Max, a serious go-getter and the best student of master gardener Zoen, who has just gone missing in the kudzu labyrinth. The wisdom that Zoen imparted on Max will be put to the test as you use your wits and gardening tools – machete, rake, garden hoe, and others – to navigate the vines! During your journey, you will find a host of weird and helpful characters, as well as kudzu-controlled creatures who will stalk you through fields, gardens, forests, and even a haunted house! Will you survive long enough to find Zoen and unravel the mysterious origins of the kudzu itself?

Last Bloody Snack (404, 6th Apr, $9.99) - Submerge into the disturbed mind of Cody in Last Bloody Snack, a 2D horror experience that will leave you gripping the edge of your seat. Tormented by psychological demons, Cody's journey unfolds in a dark and atmospheric adventure, drawing players into a world of terror within the confines of his haunted home. As you guide Cody through the perilous corridors of his residence, you'll confront a monstrous entity fueled by an insatiable hunger for revenge. But it's not just about survival - it's about solving puzzles and facing inner demons head-on. You're not just playing a game; you're unraveling the mysteries of Cody's mind, uncovering secrets that bind him to this nightmare reality.

Life of Slime (Sometimes You, 5th Apr) - Slami, who did not go to university, goes to Intown to try to find his own special way in life. However, this path will be long and hard, you can’t predict WHAT will happen on this path, too bright life desired by Slami. In Intown, you will meet characters just like Slami, all of them different from each other, each with their own desires and their own long path. Will you accompany them on this path? It is up to you to decide. In this adventure you will have to interact with the world of slimes. The game will not require much effort from you, but it has something to surprise you. Curious players will be able to fully explore this world filled with various secrets.

Lots Of Things Collector’s Edition (Sometimes You, 5th Apr, $9.99) - Slami, who did not go to university, goes to Intown to try to find his own special way in life. However, this path will be long and hard, you can’t predict WHAT will happen on this path, too bright life desired by Slami. In Intown, you will meet characters just like Slami, all of them different from each other, each with their own desires and their own long path. Will you accompany them on this path? It is up to you to decide.

Make it! Ikayaki (SAT-BOX, 4th Apr, $3.00) - Make ikayaki (grilled squid) on the Nintendo Switch™! Fire up your hot plate and cook a bunch of ikayaki! Share Joy-Con™ for up to 4 players to join in the fun! A new high score is just within your reach! Cook ikayaki on your hot plate! Earn points based on how well your ikayaki are cooked! Make as many as you can before time runs out!

Mars Assault: 3D Shooter (DEMENCI, 9th Apr, $7.99) - In Mars Assault, every shot counts. Blast through hordes of enemies to earn valuable currency, which can be used to purchase powerful weaponry from the shop mid-game. From rapid-fire assault rifles to devastating plasma cannons, choose your arsenal wisely and adapt to the ever-evolving threat. But beware, the enemies won't go down without a fight. From agile Martian drones to towering mechanized behemoths, each foe presents a unique challenge that will push your skills to the limit. Stay vigilant, stay focused, and stay alive at all costs.

No Umbrellas Allowed (Digerati, 5th Apr, $19.99) - Welcome to your new job as store manager at Darcy’s – Ajik City’s most reputable second-hand shop. With help from your robot assistant, you will appraise, value, buy and sell a vast array of items. But remember: there are no umbrellas allowed. AVAC will be watching… No Umbrellas Allowed is set in a futuristic sci-fi dystopia where greed is a crime and the emotions of the populace are suppressed by a drug called 'Fixer', which is administered via rainfall.

Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails (DEMENCI, 5th Apr, $7.99) - Embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails, where the rugged terrain becomes your playground and the wild beckons you to conquer its challenges. Set in stunning 3D landscapes teeming with untamed beauty, this action-packed game thrusts you into the heart of offroad exploration like never before

Out Racing: Arcade Memory (TROOOZE, 28th Mar, $14.99) - Please enjoy the various bifurcated courses. Enjoy various weather and course changes such as night, day, and rain. You can also enjoy the game by operating it like a car handle with gyroscope response. Please clear the racing course and collect all the cars and racing courses! Break through the course in time like a racing game in an arcade. As you complete different courses, your dream supercar can also be your car!

Rallyallyally (Hairy Heart Games, 28th Mar, $7.99) - Rallyallyally is a chaotic, local multi-player, party racing game where you compete with other drivers to roll out the road, carve up the landscape and decide the route to the finish line. As the leader of the race, you’re in control of the track, you decide the path to victory. But to hold on to that lead you’ll need to use your skill, reflexes, and a giant boxing glove on a spring. Mostly the boxing glove. Some people go where the road leads them, others make their own paths.

Right and Down and Dice (mc2games, 28th Mar, $11.99) - Explore randomly generated card dungeons where you can only move Right and Down, use Dice to defeat mighty enemies, gather powerful artifacts, and learn new abilities! Will you be able to escape from the dungeon? Each dungeon is randomly generated, so each game is unique! On each turn, the only decision you can make is to go right or down! Explore the card dungeon and fight against mighty enemies, get blessings in the sacred shrines, or buy new powerful artifacts from the shopkeeper! Each time you move to a new encounter card, you have to use your dice! The battle is divided in turns. In the player's turn, roll the dice and place them on the enemies to defeat them!

Right and Down Double Bundle (mc2games, 28th Mar, $17.99) - Two roguelike games developed by mc2games included! Right and Down + Right and Down and Dice.

Savage Age (indienova, 4th Apr, $14.99) - In a long time gone, the earth was populated by thick foliage and thick oozing marshes. With fear and respect in their hearts, desperate pioneers vying for survival built totems that signified their existence as arduously passed down the torches of their legacy to future generations. Play as a hero in an age that predates civilization. The gameplay combines survival, combat, base building and even tower defense. Creative game design featuring a cartoonish bird's eye view and a collection of clever and entertaining touches of humor in an attempt to deliver a compelling and unique prehistoric adventure. Puzzles and stages are full of surprises and intricate attention to detail.

Spy Guy Hidden Objects Deluxe Edition (Trefl, 4th Apr, $8.99) - Welcome to charming Treflik City - a picturesque town inhabited by Trefliks. Although it is a small and friendly town, sometimes even here the residents need the support of a detective. That's when Spy Guy comes to the rescue - a super detective who is able to solve any mystery and catch any criminal in town. However, he won't succeed without your help! In addition to the exciting spy missions we want to present in the game, our game offers unique visuals created by a talented team of artists. The whole game is precisely designed, with hand-drawn details, where the player's task is to find hidden objects in the game's scenery.

Stacklands (Sokpop Collective, 18th Mar, $14.99) - Play your cards right and expand your village! Stacklands is a card-based Construction and management game, where you stack cards to collect food, build structures, and fight creatures. For example, dragging a 'Villager' card on top of a 'Berry Bush' card will spawn 'Berry' cards which the villagers can eat to survive! Sell Cards You can also sell cards to get coins which you can then use to buy Card Packs. Packs contain multiple cards that you can use to expand your village. Every pack has a focus such as Cooking, Farming or Building. At the end of every Moon you'll need to feed all your villagers - so make sure you have enough food, or your villagers will starve!

Storyblocks: The King (Afil Games, 4th Apr, $4.99) - Storyblocks: The King is an engaging puzzle and narrative game that offers a short and relaxing experience. In a charming medieval setting, players have the opportunity to carve their own path, choosing the next story block at each stage. With a library of journeys filled with intriguing variations of the main storyline, players are invited to unravel all possible outcomes. With challenging puzzles and an immersive narrative, the game transports players into a series of small adventures where their choices shape the course of events. Uncover secrets, discover fascinating characters, and immerse yourself in a visually stunning medieval world.

Stunt Scooter Simulator (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 5th Apr, $12.99) - "Stunt Scooter Simulator" immerses players in a thrilling experience where customization and stunts reign supreme. Craft your own adventure by choosing from a variety of scooter models and customizing them with vibrant colors, decals, and performance upgrades. Take to the streets and perform jaw-dropping tricks to earn points for further customization. Whether you're a novice or a pro, defy gravity and push your limits in this dynamic simulation. Get ready to embark on the ultimate stunt-riding adventure!

Sugar Tanks 2 (EpiXR, 4th Apr, $9.99) - Pick up the fight again with this intense, fast-paced, and super-sweet tank shooter game. Once again you will have to defend your sweet home world from evil grey tanks, trying to steal all the color from the candy forest! Defeat enemy tanks while dodging their attacks. Level by level they will get faster, smarter and deadlier. Unlock more heroes with their own sweet perks and upgrade your tank. Stock up on lives, bombs and shields and become the strongest hero. Choose from 12 different tanks to beat evil and save the world! Are you ready to face this challenge? Be ready for a colorful, bullet-hell twin-stick shooter like no other!

Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded (Ratalaika Games, 5th Apr, $4.99) - Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded is a 2D arcade with intense, addictive arena-based gameplay. Battle for as long as possible in 10 different arenas, each with its own unique set of challenges. Shoot down enemy combatants, and gain special power-up drones that add extra firepower to your side. How long can you survive? If you love 2D arcades then you will love Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded!

SUSHI SOUL UNIVERSE (Regista, 4th Apr, $9.99) - Use your jumping action and love for sushi to conquer a variety of 3D courses! Simple but profound! A multiverse stylish sushi eating action game! 10 exclusive courses unique to the Nintendo Switch™ version have been added! Challenge yourself to new ordeals!

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside- (Aksys Games, 4th Apr, $49.99) - From the team that created Olympia Soirée comes a comedic battle fantasy set in a place where the living and the dead mingle, and sinners are pitted against each other in eternal battle. Rin Enma, adopted daughter of the king of the underworld, has been tasked with tracking down and recapturing a group of escaped sinners. Accompanying her on her journey are four sinners hand-picked by her father. Will Rin succeed in her mission… and will she discover love?

The Brazil (Happymeal, 4th Apr, $3.99) - A boring game like bowling that actually is not boring! Let’s go to Brazil from Japan! This is very simple action game. Brazil is antipodal to Japan. You dig a hole to go to Brazil to Japan!

The Gap (Crunching Koalas, 4th Apr, $19.99) - Driven by the rare illness plaguing his family, Joshua has to face the innermost depths of his past - moments both beautiful and painful. Exploring parallel realities through deja vu seems to be the only way he can recover his memories and salvage his life. The Gap tells the difficult story of one man’s struggle to find a cure for his family’s sickness by diving ever deeper into his own psyche and through the exploration of the memories dear to his heart. Joshua Hayes is a neuroscientist, whose family is touched by a rare genetic disorder that slowly eats away at one’s memories, dissolving the person’s sanity and personality.

WWII AIRPLANE FIGHT – Battle War Squad (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 4th Apr, $12.99) - Immerse yourself in heart-stopping, solo combat amidst the roar of engines and the fury of warplanes! Pilot iconic warplanes across a diverse island map, mastering gravity-defying stunts and eliminating foes with precision in intense dogfights. Conquer diverse missions: escort bombers, cripple enemy bases, and rise through the ranks to become a legendary ace.

