After an update to Tetris 99 last month, Nintendo has now announced it will be hosting a new Maximus Cup in the game.

This event will be themed around Princess Peach: Showtime! and will run from 5th April until 8th April. During this time, players will be able to unlock a theme based on the new title, which features themed background art, music, and Tetrimino designs.

"The Princess Peach™: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch™ system enters the spotlight for the next Tetris® 99 MAXIMUS CUP, so take your places and prepare for a royal battle of skill and wit … Tetris style!"





If you haven't tried out Princess Peach's new outing on the Switch, there's a demo you can download from the eShop. You can also check out our review of the game here on Nintendo Life. Here's a bit about what we had to say: