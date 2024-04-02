After an update to Tetris 99 last month, Nintendo has now announced it will be hosting a new Maximus Cup in the game.
This event will be themed around Princess Peach: Showtime! and will run from 5th April until 8th April. During this time, players will be able to unlock a theme based on the new title, which features themed background art, music, and Tetrimino designs.
"The Princess Peach™: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch™ system enters the spotlight for the next Tetris® 99 MAXIMUS CUP, so take your places and prepare for a royal battle of skill and wit … Tetris style!"
If you haven't tried out Princess Peach's new outing on the Switch, there's a demo you can download from the eShop. You can also check out our review of the game here on Nintendo Life. Here's a bit about what we had to say:
"We had expected a rather throwaway offering here, a bunch of minigames and Mario-lite platforming maybe, but what we've got is one of the better kid-focused games on Switch. There's creativity, style, and fun to spare here, with levels packed full of secrets, cool outfits, and enough new mechanics to ensure nothing ever outstays its welcome."