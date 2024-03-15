Although the Switch Online battle royale Tetris 99 is still receiving regular events, it hasn't actually received a new game update since 2022. That's all changed this week though with the arrival of Version 2.4.0.

There's not much to go off, but Nintendo is apparently still making changes to improve the overall gameplay experience. Here are the latest patch notes for Version 2.4.0. Keep in mind you'll need to update your copy to continue playing online.

Latest update: Ver. 2.4.0 (Released March 14, 2024)

General

Various adjustments have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

*Ver. 2.1.0 through 2.3.0 are compatible with local communication (“Local Arena” mode). Ver. 2.0.0 is not compatible with local communication. Please keep each other's update versions in mind.

The most recent events in Tetris 99 took place late last year, with Nintendo hosting Super mario Bros. Wonder and Wario Ware: Move It! Maximus Cups. If we hear anything about this latest update, or there's a datamine that reveals more, we'll update this post.