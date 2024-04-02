Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

One of the best ways that studios have capitalised on April Fool's Day in recent years is by announcing a seemingly absurd project that couldn't possibly have been greenlit for real, only for it to wind up being a wonderful reality.

This time, retro specialist Nightdive Studios is tackling one of the most ridiculous, polarising FPS games from the '90s: PO'ed.

Launching later this year, PO'ed: Definitive Edition takes the 'classic' 1995 title and gives it a good ol' spruce, revamping the visuals, modernising the gameplay, and even adding in an extra difficulty option for all of you veterans out there.

For the uninitiated, PO'ed sees you take control of a chef who must escape from a hostile alien planet by utilising items such as frying pans, knives, and of course, any extraterrestrial weapons you happen to pick up along the way. It's one of the most absurd games to come out of the '90s, for sure, and likely the reason why Nightdive chose to announce it on April Fool's Day. Bravo, indeed.

Let's check out the key features:

- A plate full of quality-of-life features to enhance the gameplay and fix bugs present in the original game (which can be toggled off)

- Wet your whistle with widescreen support for the HUD and other on-screen graphics

- A new delicious difficulty mode has been added for hardcore players

- 15 appetizing achievements

- A dash of localization support for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish

- Total freedom! Cruise on foot or fly with your jetpack through 25 wild 3D environments

Most recently, Nightdive Studios released the exceptional Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which we called an 'absolute must-play for fans of far-away galactic conflict'. It bagged a score of 9/10.

We'll be sure to update you on further information as and when we hear it, including PO'ed: Definitive Edition's eventual release date.

Are you excited to check this one out? Did you play the original? Let us know with a comment down below.