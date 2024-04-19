Remember the Indie World showcase from earlier this week? It was sweet, huh? Well, to show just how sweet it was, Nintendo has today taken to Twitter to release its regular infographic highlighting all of the titles that were featured.

Now it's true, this Indie World graphic might not be quite as stacked with icons as those that we have seen from full-fat Directs in the past (even the February Partner Direct one was beefier, if we're honest), but it's still a handy one-stop shop to see the full lineup at a glance either and we are particular fans of some of the logos on show.

As you can see, while they may have been few in number, there was actually a good number of featured games to get excited about. This wasn't the first time that we had seen the likes of Little Kitty, Big City, Another Crab's Treasure and Animal Well, but the showcase also threw a handful of surprises our way with the reveals of SteamWorld Heist II, WayForward's Yars Rising and a switch port of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate to name but a few. Check them all out below:

This week's showcase has helped to beef up the Switch's 2024 lineup a little, though our fingers are crossed for a June Direct to really pad out the rest of the year.

Remember, to watch the trailers and read summaries for each game featured in the April Indie World, you can find our full rundown below.