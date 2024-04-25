Konami and WayForward have today announced that a new update is on the way for Contra: Operation Galuga on Switch. As was the case with the launch update, the latest patch is available today on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Steam, but we'll have to wait a little longer before it comes to Switch.

We don't have a precise date for the Switch release yet outside of "soon," but we do know what it'll entail. The major issues targeted this time are a forced quit error, game freezes and music bugs, though the development team has also made a handful of tweaks to most of the stages in the hopes of improving the overall experience.

The full patch notes were shared on Twitter and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Contra: Operation Galuga Update ("Coming Soon" to Switch)

Notice of Update and Fixes

Forced quit error

Game freeze after stage clear

Music bug fix

Stage 1

Fixed cutscenes

Stage 2

Cutscene replay on continue

Stage 3

Enemy animations

Hit detection in boss battles

Stage 4

Respawn position in certain areas

Progression halt under certain conditions

Stage 6

Unable to progress during boss battle

Hit detection of the boss battle

Boss attack animation

Hit detection of flamethrower trap

Stage 7

Unable to progress with certain characters

Stage 8

Fixed cutscenes

Charge animation of mid-boss

Unable to progress on certain difficulty levels when contested

Processing rematch after game over in boss battles

Acid rise levelling logic

Fixes for weapon processing

Charge Spread

Homing bean

Counter (Overload)

Barrage (Overload)

Arcade Mode

Weapon pod energy stocks between stages

Challenge Mode

Bugs when retrying the run

Other fixes

Improvement of overall stability



BGM stops on certain difficulty stages

Character hit detection while crouching

Unable to operate when using certain perks

Respawn causing player to fall into terrains

Positioning of enemies appearing from the ground

Process when restarting after game over

Other minor bug fixes

Here's hoping that we don't have to wait too long before this one lands on Switch. As a reminder, we thought that the game could really do with some polish on launch, with its technical issues detracting from what otherwise could be a fun time.