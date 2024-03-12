Contra: Operation Galuga is out on the Nintendo Switch today and as part of this, there will be a patch update released in response to demo feedback.

While other versions of this update are locked in for 12th March, for the Switch version, this update will be applied "as soon as preparations have completed". This "post release" patch will include bug fixes, input optimisation, and visibility improvements. Here's the full rundown courtesy of the official Contra social media account:

"PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam - The update will be applied at the time of the game's release on March 12 (Tuesday)."

"Nintendo Switch - We will apply the update as soon as preparations have completed. We will notify once again when the update is ready. Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy Contra: Operation Galuga! #ContraOG"





Thank you for your input and taking part in the demo survey!

The following fixes raised will be applied to the full game, post release.



・Bug fixes

・Input optimization

・Visibility improvements



Thank you for your support! Notice of full-version patch updateThank you for your input and taking part in the demo survey!The following fixes raised will be applied to the full game, post release.・Bug fixes・Input optimization・Visibility improvementsThank you for your support! #ContraOG March 11, 2024

In our review of Contra: Operation Galuga here on Nintendo Life, we thought it was a great entry the series, but unfortunately couldn't help but feel the Switch version was a bit of a letdown with frame rate setbacks and a few other issues.