The construction RPG and life sim My Time At Sandrock will be getting a cross-platform multiplayer update this summer.

It will allow users on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to team up and experience "combat, construction, social activities and more".

Although My Time At Sandrock didn't launch in the best state on the Switch, it has now received multiple updates addressing both performance and resolution issues.

A more recent one at the end of last month even enhanced the visuals - with the developer mentioning how the game has "never looked better or run better on the Nintendo Switch".