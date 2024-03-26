When My Time at Sandrock sprouted onto Switch in November 2023, it's safe to say that it wasn't in the best condition. Aside from playing things a little too safe, the farm sim was awash with dull graphics and performance issues, making it far from the cream of the crop.
Fortunately, in the time since launch, developer Pathea Games has released a handful of updates to get things running a little smoother. Today, another one has arrived, with the 'New Year Better Me' free update bringing Sandrock up to ver. 1.2.2 in style.
The focus this time around appears to have been on the game's performance issues and visual shortcomings (hooray!). Improvements include increased FPS stability, crisper shadows, more realistic lighting, new grass textures, shorter loading times for the UI and more. Publisher PM Studios has shared a comparison video showing some of these improvements in action which you can find on the My Time at Sandrock YouTube channel or at the bottom of this article.
It's not just performance that has been targeted in this update, however. The patch also adds in new questlines, items, a roguelike endgame dungeon, theme park rides, a fresh planting system and more. You can check out a full rundown of these changes in the following summary from the publisher:
NEW! Visual Performance and FPS Boost. Game performance has been positively transformed throughout Sandrock to ensure a smoother and snappier play experience. Improvements include nearby and distant shadows having higher fidelity, more realistic lighting and illumination effects, better grass textures, improved facial shadows and lighting and more. Sandrock has never looked better or run better on the Nintendo Switch!
NEW! Dynamic factory queue system. The former 20 item limit has been increased and offers players more flexibility and options when managing workshop tasks.
NEW! Say hello to the Keyboard Sword! Experience new quests, weapons and hairstyles designed in collaboration with the My Time at Sandrock Kickstarter backers. This new content offers increased character customisation options (ranging from the beautiful to the bizarre), more combat choices and two new emotionally impactful questlines.
NEW! Roguelike Endgame Dungeon named Dead Sea Ruins, located in Lab 7, which will test the combat skills of even the most hardened adventurer.
NEW! Rideable Rollercoaster and Merry-Go-Round added to Catori World theme park.
NEW! NPC Cooking and Repeatable Daily Side Quests - Cook delicious dishes with your in-game partner and embark on daily missions.
NEW! Letter system which allows players to receive in-game mail from their parents and photos from NPCs which are added as memorable moments in the story album.
NEW! Magic Mirror planting system which allows builders to more easily manage harvesting, watering and other agricultural actions.
The 'New Year Better Me' update is available for free on Switch today. Pathea and PM Studios have also reaffirmed that they will continue adding free seasonal content throughout 2024 alongside planned paid cosmetic items.
Nice! I’m just waiting on the finished product!
I’m the type of gamer who typically plays a game once and then moves on. It’s great that some developers/publishers continue to improve their game after release, but it’s a mindset that doesn’t work with my play style. I want to be able to sit down with a game knowing I’m playing the best version of it with its full content. I’m glad people will get to enjoy My Time at Sandrock more, but I personally can’t get behind how the developer/publisher have handled the game.
This is great, and the game is great! Pathea has a reputation of long time patches and support, so this aligns with their previous updates to Portia, and I think their attentiveness comparable to CDPR and Hello Games regarding constant care and attention after a game is released, especially on Switch.
Not to be a Debbie Downer, but this game still has a 5/10 from Nintendo Life for the reasons "Dull Graphics, Terrible Performance, and Doesn't do anything you haven't seen before"
Launch performance issues aside, My Time at Sandrock is a steampunk/post apocalyptic farming game where you don't just farm, but you mine parts and resources and build loads of vehicles, furniture, and all sorts of other things I've never seen in other farming games. The graphic style is also pretty comparable to most other farming games - cartoon/pixar style.
Were the performance issues really the reason for such a low score? Why did the reviewer expect this indie farming game to be so wildly different from other farming games, even though they don't hold more popular games like Story of Seasons to the same standard?
It's disappointing NL gave a 5/10 review to this indie game for mostly arbitrary reasons, but I hope they revisit that review and score.
@Astral-Grain I'm guessing with review sites it more than likely comes down to who is the most available for a review, since there are a lot of games they have to play, with the occasional "I've played this series before, let me see how they've upgraded/butchered this release." Each of whom require different things to make a great score.
For the series/genre veteran, the newest addition or latest farming sim in this case, has to improve upon the older titles, still maintain the feel of the games, and give reasons for newcomers to join in.
For those with less experience in a series or genre, the gameplay has to be grabbing, the graphics have to interest them, or the game has to have good pacing, these are what keep them interested.
If this game was as buggy as they say it was, it's possible the gameplay loops were tedious, which is the worst thing for any game but it really hurts sim games by stifling your creativity because it messes with your pace.
I am glad they're still working on it and I might buy it soon, I can appreciate when the devs care about the game and keep it going for a long time.
