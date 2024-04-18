Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developers Zero Games Studios and Vision Réelle have today announced that the new "simcade" racer, Hot Lap Racing, will be hitting the track on Switch on 16th July.

This is one for the motorsport fans out there. Hot Lap Racing is all about retracing the history of the sport, with real cars on real tracks being the central focus here. You'll be behind the wheel of the likes of the Ligier JS P320, Renault 5 TURBO 3E and Peugeot 9X8, hurtling around iconic raceways like Salzburgring, Flagstaff and the French Riviera to name but a few.

It's not all about the history, however, as Hot Lap Racing introduces 'Formula Extreme' as an idea of what the world of motorsport could look like in 2030 and beyond — still no sign of those flying cars, then.

You can take on individual eras and see how the sport has changed, or chuck all cars onto the track in Free mode to pit classic and modern against each other in a head-to-head.

For a little more detail on some of the game's features and to get a look at some screenshots, check out the following from publisher Maximum Entertainment.

- Career: Embark on your journey as a young driver and strive to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Master a wide range of iconic cars on legendary tracks and compete against some of the greatest drivers of all time.

- Hot Lap Mode: Race and improve your lap times with each attempt.

- Different motorsports classes in one game: Endurance, Single-Seater, GT, Electrical or Production. Train yourself in each class and discover everything across eras and classes while driving!

- Your view matters: With camera angles set in the Rear, Far Rear, Hood, Bumper and Cockpit, you can choose your way to race!

- Online & Offline Multiplayer: Race to be the first to cross the finish line! Play up to 4 friends locally, or up to 12 online!

We have to wait a few more months before this one speeds onto Switch this summer, though pre-orders open today for those who want to get to the starting grid early.

Will you be picking up Hot Lap Racing later this year? Drift down to the comments and let us know.