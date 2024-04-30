Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

NetherRealm Studios has been busy rolling out new DLC updates for Mortal Kombat 1 and to add to this, Ed Boon has now locked in a release date for the upcoming Kameo character Mavado.

He'll be arriving next week on 7th May 2024 and was previously teased alongside the DLC fighter Ermac, who was added to the game earlier this month. In addition to this, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series has also shared a first in-game look at Homelander from 'The Boys':





More: Klassic Kostumes, New Moves, Kameos, online features, secrets, and of course.... We're very pleased with the reception players are giving Ermac and happy to remind everyone there is still a LOT more planned for #MortalKombat1 More: Klassic Kostumes, New Moves, Kameos, online features, secrets, and of course.... pic.twitter.com/7ZOOeSzpNE April 26, 2024

Noticeably, Homelander doesn't say anything in this brief teaser, so it's not clear who exactly will be voicing him. The actor of this character Anthony Starr previously said he wouldn't be voicing the character.

As you can see, in the same teaser update, Ed Boon also mentions how there is "a lot more" planned for Mortal Kombat 1. This includes new costumes, moves, Kameos, and "secrets". The fifth season of 'Invasions' is currently underway and runs until June.