This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and Nintendo's latest release once again finds itself sitting on the throne.

Yes, Princess Peach: Showtime! is number one again this week, though its additional 27,258 sales are nothing compared to its 77,562 debut. The PS5's Rise of the Ronin has, uhh, risen to number two this time, kicking last week's silver medallist, Dragon's Dogma II, down into fifth.

There is also a new entry to the Japanese top 10 this week, as horse racer Winning Post 10 2024 comes out of the gate strong, landing third and seventh places on Switch and PS5 respectively.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 27,258 (104,820) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 20,139 (84,785) [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 12,845 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,432 (5,768,608) [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 9,172 (77,764) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,163 (1,803,747) [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 6,733 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,618 (3,483,557) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,411 (7,729,183) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,172 (4,264,330)

The hardware charts are a familiar sight this time too. The Switch OLED put up a dominating lead in the past week, shifting 42,957 units compared to the PS5's 18,272. Combining all three Switch SKUs gives Nintendo a total of 57,533 while the PS5 disk and digital editions come together for 20,846.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 42,957 (6,958,780) PlayStation 5 – 18,272 (4,713,002) Switch Lite – 8,302 (5,793,705) Switch – 6,274 (19,755,912) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,574 (746,561) Xbox Series X – 938 (252,674) PlayStation 4 – 679 (7,925,339) Xbox Series S – 438 (306,446) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 6 (1,192,906)

