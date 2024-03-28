Japan saw a number of new game releases last week, including Nintendo's latest title, Princess Peach: Showtime!, which enters the top ten charts at number one, securing a total of 77,562 sales.

It's a solid start for the game considering its closest competitor was the critically acclaimed action RPG from Capcom, Dragon's Dogma II, which managed to sell 68,592. Close, but not close enough.

We've also got Dragon Quest X Online coming in at number four on Switch and number seven on PS4, while the PS5's Rise of the Ronin manages to snag third place this week after selling 64,646 copies.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 77,562 (New) [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 68,592 (New) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 64,646 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 17,919 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,276 (5,758,176) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,118 (1,795,584) [PS4] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 7,333 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 7,121 (305,756) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 6,987 (131,428) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,563 (3,476,939)

Hardware is a familiar sight this week, with the Switch OLED Model once again comfortably outselling the competition at 46,851 units. Combining all three SKUs yields a total of 60,828, while the PS5 managed a total of 27,788 across its disc and digital consoles - yikes.

9 people bought the New 2DS LL. You go, guys.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 46,851 (6,915,823) PlayStation 5 – 24,183 (4,694,730) Switch Lite – 7,826 (5,785,403) Switch – 6,151 (19,749,638) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,605 (743,987) Xbox Series X – 958 (261,736) Xbox Series S – 402 (306,008) PlayStation 4 – 250 (7,924,660) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 9 (1,192,900)

