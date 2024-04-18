Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in cinemas this December, and if you weren't already excited after the recent report Keanu Reeves would be voicing Shadows, Idris Elba (the voice of Knuckles in the movies) is now here to hype up the blue blur's third big screen outing.

Speaking to Collider recently, Elba mentioned how the Sonic 3 movie would go much "deeper into the universe of Sonic" and features all sorts of Easter eggs. All of this apparently makes it a movie for the "real diehard Sonic fans":

"I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3 ’s probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans."

Ahead of Sonic 3's 20th December 2024 launch in theatres, Idris Elba's character Knuckles will feature in a six-episode live-action Paramount series, which will make its debut next week on 26th April 2024. In it, Knuckles goes on a "hilarious journey of self-discovery" after he agrees to teach Wade the ways of the Echidna warrior.