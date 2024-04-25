Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Digital Eclipse has confirmed that its 3D remake of SirTech's Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord will be heading to the Nintendo Switch on 23rd May 2024.

Originally launched via Early Access on Steam in September 2023, the game is a full-on modernised remake of the 1981 classic for the Apple II. The original game was the first party-based dungeon crawler and would later inspire the likes of FInal Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Dark Souls.

Digital Eclipse has really gone all out on this one, and it should be obvious how much of an upgrade the game has received if you've ever seen footage or screenshots of the original. It's yet another example of how the team is working to preserve and renew older games from yore. We can't wait to try it out, but for now, let's check out the key features:

- Beautiful new graphics & animations for a game that, by necessity, only offered rudimentary visuals, now with the power of Unreal Engine.

- User-selectable options that allow players to tailor the gameplay to their liking, including popular options from the console editions of the game. Players can also choose no new options at all to experience the original, more challenging gameplay.

- An in-game Bestiary that records key information on enemies as they're

- A lush musical soundtrack from composer Winifred Philips, including some fan-favorite themes from Wizardry history.

- A controller-friendly interface, with a one-button shortcut for fast combat choices.

- Fully localized into English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Italian, and German.

Will you be picking up the remake of Wizardry on Switch? What do you make of the visuals on offer here? Let us know with a comment down below.