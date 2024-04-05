Next week marks the end of online play and other functionality for the 3DS and Wii U, and it's not just Nintendo issuing reminders.

The Monster Hunter developer Capcom has now taken to social media to issue one last warning about the shutdown and certain games which will no longer be playable online. It will also no longer be possible to download DLC for the titles once the services end.

Here's the full rundown (via social media):

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter - Important Nintendo Information - As previously announced by Nintendo, online services and functionality for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will cease on Monday, April 8th at 4:00pm PDT. Further information on impacted Monster Hunter titles can be found below:



The following titles will no longer support online functionality:

Nintendo 3DS:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

- Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

- Monster Hunter Generations

- Monster Hunter Stories



Wii U:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate Packet Relay Tools



Please note that it will not be possible to redownload any DLC for the listed titles once online services end. However, DLC that is downloaded prior to online services ending will remain usable offline.



Players will be able to continue playing multiplayer via Local Play, even after online services come to an end. Please download any desired DLC before online services end

So, if you've got any unfinished business with Monster Hunter on the Wii U or 3DS, you've got until next week. In March, Nintendo ended the ability to merge unused eShop funds (from the 3DS and Wii U) to a Nintendo Account. It also closed the eShops for these platforms last year, with purchases no longer possible.