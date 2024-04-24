Snowboard Kids might not have made a return on modern platforms (at least yet), but Fangamer has the next best thing.

In an announcement on social media, Atlus revealed the soundtrack for this game, which originally debuted on the N64 in 1997/98, can now be purchased on vinyl. You can pick it up for USD$29 or your regional equivalent.

It includes 17 tracks by the 'Snowboard Kids Sound Team' and is wrapped up in the original art from the game. This vinyl is also available from Channel 3 Records in an alternate colourway.

"Includes 17 tracks by the Snowboard Kids Sound Team—Tomohiko Sato (Racjin Co., Ltd.) and Isao Kasai (Racjin Co., Ltd.)—on splatter vinyl, wrapped up in the original art from Snowboard Kids."

Here's the full track list along with another look:

Side A Side B 1. Title 10. Grass Valley 2. Menu 11. Dizzy Land 3. Course and Board Select 12. Quicksand Valley 4. Board Shop 13. Silver Mt. 5. Race Start 14. Race Goal 6. Ninja Land 15. Results 7. Big Snowman 16. Skill Games 8. Sunset Rock 17. Ending 9. Night Highway





This isn't the first time Fangamer has offered Snowboard Kids merchandise - with the company previously releasing t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, pins, hats, scarves, and more. It also offers products based on some other Atlus games.