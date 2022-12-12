Hold the phone, readers — it's Snowboard Kids' (Snowboard Kiiiiiiids~) 25th anniversary, and we now feel really ancient. More importantly, the game's publisher, Atlus, acknowledged the game's birthday by announcing that all the games' soundtracks would be available on streaming services on Christmas day!
If you missed out on this back in the day, Snowboard Kids is one of the greatest snowboarding games around — 1080 Snowboarding wishes it could be this good (we kid, we kid). But this colourful Mario Kart take on snowboarding saw you play as one of six racers — Slash, Nancy, Jam, Tommy, Linda, or Shinobin — each with a fun design and personality traits that meant each of us at Nintendo Life Towers has one we can relate to the most. (This writer always liked Nancy because look at those '90s-as-heck pink dungarees and those bunny ears — and she always donned a lot of pink on the slopes, too.)
And now we can relive our 1997-98 fantasy every single day, as Atlus has confirmed that the soundtracks to Snowboard Kids, Snowboard Kids 2, and SBK: Snowboard Kids will be uploaded to music streaming services on 25th December. A perfect announcement on a day when it's been snowing in parts of England — and now we have the perfect peppy soundtrack to accompany us on our winter walks.
While the upbeat mood and the small cast of characters were part of the fun, the 'Shot' system — weapons and items you could use to attack players — was perhaps our favourite aspect, because could also pick up support items, and carry both an offensive and support item on you at all times. This added an extra layer of strategy to item usage because you might need to hold onto a support item for later on.
There hasn't been a new entry in this series since 2005's DS entry, and we're crying out for something — anything. Perhaps Snowboard Kids can make its way onto the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass sometime next year?
Will you be listening to some glorious Snowboard Kids music in a few weeks' time? Yes, Christmas really is in just under two weeks... Share your Snowboard Kids memories with us in the comments!
Comments (5)
"Streaming Services."
And here I am, lied to myself that their might be a vinyl.
A bit of a bizarre one to remember, must have been one of those nostalgic days.
I rented it when it came out, never touched it since, but I often think about how much I enjoyed the game on that weekend.
Maybe Nintendo will put soundtracks on streaming services before the year 2045
The fact that the soundtrack to f****** SNOWBOARD KIDS is on streaming services before ones like Mario or Zelda is hilariously depressing to me (if you're gonna take down videos of your soundtracks, at least give us the means to ACTUALLY LISTEN TO THEM OFFICIALLY).
Heard nothing but good things about Snowboard Kids though, would love for it to maybe come to NSO EP (though with 1080 also coming in 2023, that doesn't seem entirely likely).
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...