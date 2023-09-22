Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

While it hasn't been officially announced for Switch (or, indeed, any specific platform at the moment), we're getting ourselves all excited about Tales of the Shire, an upcoming "heart-warming" Lord of the Rings game from Wētā Workshop and Private Division, due out on "consoles" in 2024.

Now, we don't actually know all that much about this one for the moment — the above teaser is more of a title reveal than anything else — though the following description from the Tales of the Shire website has us thinking that this might not be quite as action-packed as many of the LotR games that we have seen in the past:

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming, new, The Lord of the Rings™ game due out in 2024 on console and PC

"Cosy"? "Heart-warming"? We'd be a fool-of-a-Took to put all our eggs in one basket here, but is this screaming life/farm sim to anyone else? Assuming that this will focus only on the goings-on of The Shire, we're expecting something a little more laid back — and wouldn't that be sort of wonderful?

Of course, the other obvious omission from the teaser is any information about which consoles it will be released on — the game's Twitter bio specifies "consoles", plural, worry not. The Switch is very much part of the Fellowship when it comes to 'cosy games' so we would picture it being well in the running for a release slot, though only time will tell.

Our great eyes will continue to be ever-watchful over the coming months for any more information on this one as our fingers remain firmly crossed that it will be adventuring our way next year.

Do you think we'll see Tales of the Shire on Switch? Let us know your hopes for the game in the comments below.