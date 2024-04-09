Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Ambertail Games and Team17 have announced a brand new, and adorable, shop management sim called Amber Isle, where you can design your own dinosaur character and run your own prehistoric shop. It's coming to Switch as well as Steam, though no release date has been announced yet.

Blending Animal Crossing-style interactions and anthropomorphic character designs with management sim-style gameplay, you'll work to restore Amber Isle to its former glory and unite the town's residents.

Every single character is a different kind of dinosaur or prehistoric creature, known as Paleofolk. There are 48 unique characters who you'll need to befriend and each of them has specific needs. You're the island's only shopkeeper, and you'll get to design your own shop, choose what you can sell, and haggle with customers to make them happy and make sure you turn a profit.

It's not all just about your store, however. Amber Isle needs restoring and redecorating, and you'll get to help the townsfolk do just that. Improving the town will bring in more residents and improve the island's reputation. Explore the island, gather resources, and use them to help improve your shop and the island. And just get lost in the warm, cosy embrace of Amber Isle.

We'll share more details on Amber Isle as they come, but for now, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

What do you think of Amber Isle? Do you think it looks roar-some? Let us know in the comments.