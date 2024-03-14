Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

After being announced at the February 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, we were eager to see how the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection would run on Switch. These are two 20-year-old games, after all, surely they can't be too bad? Weeeell, let's see.

Today's the day that the Classic Collection has force-jumped its way onto the Switch and, while we are busy pledging our allegiance to the Republic (to Democracy!) in our review, our Bothan spies have been able to capture some footage of the single-player mode so you can see what the campaigns look like in action (disclaimer: our wonderful video team are not actually Bothan spies).

The result is pretty much as you'd expect. In the above 10-minute video you can check out what the Battlefront I and II campaigns look like on Switch and get a taste of how each of them plays.

Now, we have heard that on today's launch, the Classic Collection's online multiplayer has been rather poodoo, with players reporting bugs and server woes a-plenty. The complaints mostly seem to stem from the PC version of the game (its Steam page has currently racked up almost 2,000 'Mostly Negative' reviews), though we have also heard that other platforms are experiencing similar issues.

As we mentioned, we are currently working on our full review for the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, though our initial impressions of the online play suggest that things are running slightly smoother on Switch.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our Nintendo Life review of this collection soon, where we will be able to offer more information on the state of online play.