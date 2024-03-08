Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection lands on the Switch next week and to build up some excitement, Nintendo has shared a new launch trailer.

It shows off plenty of famous faces from the Star Wars galaxy including several heroes and villains. You can also see plenty of firefights as well as some lightsaber battles, and it's all looking quite promising at the moment.

This title arrives on Switch eShop on 14th March. Here's the full rundown about what you can expect (via PR):

This Classic Collection includes:

STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic)

-Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

STAR WARS Battlefront II

-Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

-Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Key Features

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest

Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

STAR WARS™ Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from STAR WARS Episodes I-VI

STAR WARS™ Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers Massive Locations with up to 64-player Online Support

-Fight on the ground: Wookiee Warriors, Jet Troopers, Droidekas and more in massive multiplayer action

-Drive iconic vehicles: Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles

-Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights Expanded Hero Assault

Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever

-Fight with heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!

-Battle with villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!

According to the Switch eShop listing, the game will require around 25 GB of space. Pre-orders are also available and if you decide to grab it early you can get a 10% discount in select regions.