While a lot of the focus is on Mario this week, Nintendo has still been able to spare some time to promote Peach's upcoming Switch release.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be arriving on 22nd March 2024, and ahead of the game's launch, Nintendo has uploaded two brand new commercials giving players a quick glimpse into this new game world.

Both advertisements do a top job highlighting the transformations, the kind of gameplay players can expect to encounter, as well as the enemies Peach will have to face off against:

In case you missed our hands on, we think Princess Peach: Showtime! is possibly shaping up to be a "bit of a gem" on the Switch. Other previews of the title so far also seem to be quite excited for what's to come: