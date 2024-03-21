Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Developer Terarin Games is about to release a sequel to the excellent shmup Missile Dancer on the Switch eShop, but if you're intimately familiar with the first game, you might be in for a bit of a shock with Missile Dancer 2.

Launching on 28th March, 2024, the game ditches the top-down retro aesthetic of the original for a sprite scaler approach. It looks pretty great though, and we're all for developers that are willing to deviate from what made previous titles so successful.

According to the official eShop page, Missile Dancer 2 will contain 16 stages across its arcade mode, with three difficulty options to choose from. The separate caravan mode will take place on one single stage in which you need to gain as many points as possible within a three-minute window.

We're keeping an eye on this one given our affinity for the original Missile Dancer, but for now, let's check out the key features:

- New sprite scaler shmup.

- Exhilarating lock-on system.

- Arcade mode and Caravan mode.

- Supports online ranking.

- Includes chiptune using FM sound.

Missile Dancer 2 is available for pre-order now for £11.96 / $13.49 (early bird price available until 4th April, 2024).