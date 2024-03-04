Final Fantasy VII / Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Image: Nintendo Life

The latest UK charts are in and it is no surprise who's sitting at the top spot this week.

We predicted it, you predicted it, of course, this week's champ is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the PS5. Square Enix's latest managed to beat both EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy this time around (which is no mean feat) and it means that last week's bronze medalist, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, has been pushed down the ladder once again.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are the only other Nintendo faces appearing in the top ten this week, with Helldivers II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ensuring that even the likes of Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons miss out. Oof.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

1

 2

EA Sports FC 24

 Switch 36%, PS5 35%, PS4 23%, Xbox 6%

2

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 PS5 58%, Switch 29%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4%

4

 4 Helldivers II

3

5

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

7

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

7

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

6

 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

9

 9

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

11

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

13

 11 Minecraft

17

 12

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8

 13 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 71%, Switch 21%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%

-

 14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

20

 15 Nintendo Switch Sports

15

 16 Resident Evil 4

19

 17

F1 23

21

 18 It Takes Two Switch 60%, PS4 40%

10

 19 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

18

 20 Wreckfest PS5 99%, PS4 1%, Switch 0%

28

 21 Red Dead Redemption PS4 79%, Switch 21%

26

 22

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

22

 23 Tekken 8

24

 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

29

 25 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

16

 26 Skull and Bones

-

 27

Cyberpunk 2077

27

 28 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

30

 29 Octopath Traveler II Switch 50%, PS5 49%, PS4 1%

33

 30

Need for Speed: Unbound

-

 31 Super Mario Odyssey

25

 32
 Assassin's Creed Mirage

39

 33

Batman Arkham Collection

35

 34
 Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 35
 Mario Party Superstars

-

 36
 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 39%, Switch 36%, Xbox Series 25%

-

 37
 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

-

 38

Pokémon Violet

-

 39
 NBA 2K24 PS5 40%, PS4 33%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 11%

-

 40
 Call of Duty WWII

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.