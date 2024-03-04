The latest UK charts are in and it is no surprise who's sitting at the top spot this week.

We predicted it, you predicted it, of course, this week's champ is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the PS5. Square Enix's latest managed to beat both EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy this time around (which is no mean feat) and it means that last week's bronze medalist, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, has been pushed down the ladder once again.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are the only other Nintendo faces appearing in the top ten this week, with Helldivers II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ensuring that even the likes of Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons miss out. Oof.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 1 2 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 36%, PS5 35%, PS4 23%, Xbox 6% 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 58%, Switch 29%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4% 4 4 Helldivers II 3 5 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 7 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 9 9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 11 10 Grand Theft Auto V 13 11 Minecraft 17 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8 13 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 71%, Switch 21%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3% - 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

20 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 15 16 Resident Evil 4 19 17 F1 23 21 18 It Takes Two Switch 60%, PS4 40% 10 19 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 18 20 Wreckfest PS5 99%, PS4 1%, Switch 0% 28 21 Red Dead Redemption PS4 79%, Switch 21% 26 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 22 23 Tekken 8 24 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 29 25 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 16 26 Skull and Bones - 27 Cyberpunk 2077 27 28 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

30 29 Octopath Traveler II Switch 50%, PS5 49%, PS4 1% 33 30 Need for Speed: Unbound - 31 Super Mario Odyssey

25 32

Assassin's Creed Mirage



39 33

Batman Arkham Collection

35 34

Red Dead Redemption 2

- 35

Mario Party Superstars

- 36

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 39%, Switch 36%, Xbox Series 25% - 37

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

- 38

Pokémon Violet

- 39

NBA 2K24 PS5 40%, PS4 33%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 11% - 40

Call of Duty WWII





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.